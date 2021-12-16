How To House Hack And Live Rent Free

NEGOTIABLE RENT (Original rent is $940, with utilities and renters insurance but I'm willing to accept $800 (still including utilities and renters insurance))I'm a female studying abroad Spring 2022 and would like someone to take over my lease at The Flats at West Village. Fully furnished 4 bed, 4 bath apartment and so, you'll have your own room and bathroom. The only thing shared is the kitchen and living room space. There's also a washer/dryer in unit, free internet, a pool, gym, study lounges, grilling station, etc. Apartment is on the 8th floor and trust me, the view is gorgeousOther roommates are very nice females who are respectful, clean, and not loud. For more information, please contact me at 443-484-5288 or @fro9jk@virginia.edu if you're interested (NB: WILLING TO PAY SOME OF THE RENT FOR YOU, JUST NOT ALL). Contact me and we can talk about it Thank youAlso, if you'd like I have a fridge that I can leave in the room for you to use if you'd like (You don't have to pay extra). This is in addition to the shared fridge in the kitchen of course.

HOUSE RENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO