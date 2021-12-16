ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How To House Hack And Live Rent Free

By Samuel Leeds
GreenwichTime
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently helped one of my employees become financially free via property. Part of doing that was helping her to find properties which she can share and live in for free, i.e. house hacking. The idea of house hacking is simple; if you can buy or rent a property with more...

www.greenwichtime.com

realtybiznews.com

How Landlords Raise the Rent Without Complaints

As a landlord, before you do notify a tenant of a rent increase, be sure you know when you can increase the rent and when the increase can become effective. Except in places with rent control, your legal right to increase the rent is primarily controlled by whether there is a lease in place or if it is a month-to-month agreement. In most places, once a lease expires it defaults to a month-to-month agreement if a new lease is not signed. The two most likely times to notify a tenant of a rent increase are shortly before a lease ends or at any time during a month-to-month agreement. When the rent increase becomes effective is typically controlled by state and local laws. In many places, a 30-day notice is required but 60-day notice is not unusual.
HOUSE RENT
realtybiznews.com

Ask Brian: What is a Reasonable Price to Rent One Room in a Home?

Ask Brian is a weekly column by Real Estate Expert Brian Kline. If you have questions on real estate investing, DIY, home buying/selling, or other housing inquiries please email your questions to askbrian@realtybiznews.com. Question from Brandie: Hi Brian, I’m 20 years old and just rented my first place two months...
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

More than a third of renters spend money doing up landlord’s home

More than a third of renters spend money doing up their landlord’s property and nearly one in seven fork out more than £1,000, a new study found. Research by SpareRoom found that 34 per cent of tenants have paid for upgrades to their rental properties.The flat-sharing website said one in five choose to do so as they cannot afford to buy their own home.It found that people spending more time at home because of the pandemic and rising house prices were the leading reasons for such spending, as 79 per cent of those who spent money on their rental properties...
HOUSE RENT
Parents Magazine

Is It Better to Rent or Buy a Family Home?

In today's overheated real estate market, there are few bargains to be had when it comes to renting or buying a home. Between limited inventory and the pressures of inflation, the cost of housing has increased more recently than it has in three decades. It's a reality that can make...
BUSINESS
realtybiznews.com

How Paying Off a Rental House Mortgage Early Creates Options and Wealth

The long-running historically low-interest rates have created many options for landlords. First of all, many more people have been able to get into this investment game because it has been easier to qualify for interest rates as low as 3%. Getting into rental properties was a good move in the first place and became much better as property values jumped to ever higher values. Now established landlords with properties worth considerably more than the purchase price have a huge spectrum of options available.
SMALL BUSINESS
VTDigger

Homelessness? How about rent regulation?

We all see the homeless folks as we go about our daily business, whether it be at a busy intersection “flying a sign” or leaning against the side of a building passively asking for “donations.”. And, in typical Vermont legislative fashion, our leaders create task forces and call for more...
HOMELESS
themunchonline.com

Looking for housing for Spring 2022?? Negotiable rent

NEGOTIABLE RENT (Original rent is $940, with utilities and renters insurance but I'm willing to accept $800 (still including utilities and renters insurance))I'm a female studying abroad Spring 2022 and would like someone to take over my lease at The Flats at West Village. Fully furnished 4 bed, 4 bath apartment and so, you'll have your own room and bathroom. The only thing shared is the kitchen and living room space. There's also a washer/dryer in unit, free internet, a pool, gym, study lounges, grilling station, etc. Apartment is on the 8th floor and trust me, the view is gorgeousOther roommates are very nice females who are respectful, clean, and not loud. For more information, please contact me at 443-484-5288 or @fro9jk@virginia.edu if you're interested (NB: WILLING TO PAY SOME OF THE RENT FOR YOU, JUST NOT ALL). Contact me and we can talk about it Thank youAlso, if you'd like I have a fridge that I can leave in the room for you to use if you'd like (You don't have to pay extra). This is in addition to the shared fridge in the kitchen of course.
HOUSE RENT
bendsource.com

Real Estate Etiquette

Etiquette is defined as a customary code of polite behavior in social and professional settings – the behavior exhibited in interactions with family, friends, coworkers or strangers. When looking for a home, it is easy to get swept up in the emotion and excitement, and in some cases the frustration of the process. This can easily lead to overlooking the unwritten rules of the etiquette-based kind. And yes, as with most any social or professional interaction, real estate is no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SmartAsset

How to Remove Someone from a Life Estate

Life estates can provide effective means to create joint ownership of property, avoid probate and transfer property after death without incurring gift taxes. Parents commonly use them to bequeath a home to children while allowing them to continue living in … Continue reading → The post How to Remove Someone from a Life Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
b93radio.com

FREE RENT COUNSELING OFFERED

Renters who would like to become better educated on their rights and responsibilities are being offered a free course from Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan. The “Rent Smart Tenant Training Program” is a 2-hour course given from 4 until 6 PM on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce building on South 8th Street. The course teaches how to become knowledgeable tenants whether currently renting or considering renting in the future. Funding comes from the City of Sheboygan Community Development Block Grant program.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
kyma.com

‘Home Alone’ house up for rent on Airbnb

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - "Home alone" fans have a shot at renting out this house from the movie for one night this month. Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7th with the stay scheduled through the 12th. Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult,...
MOVIES
rew-online.com

Rent Regulation does not make housing more affordable

It has become a popular movement for cities and states to regulate residential rents. St. Paul just voted to institute rent control, joining New York, California, and Oregon. Given the pandemic, a quick response to help tenants might be to freeze or control rents. However, regulating rents does not make...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

