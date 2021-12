EXCLUSIVE: Slugfest, the Russo Brothers-exec produced docuseries about the rivalry between comic book companies Marvel and DC, is finally coming to air. The ten-part series, which is narrated by Kevin Smith, is coming to Roku on December 24 and the streamer has unveiled the first trailer, which you can watch above. It comes as the series, which was originally commissioned by Quibi in November 2019, was set to launch on the short-form service last year but the Jeffrey Katzenberg-led platform shut down before it could. The docuseries is inspired by Reed Tucker’s book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle Between Marvel and DC and will...

