Keanu Reeves is trying to get a Constantine sequel made

By Molly Edwards
 14 hours ago
Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine sequel – and he's been trying to get it made. Reeves played the demon hunter in the 2005 film of the same name, which co-starred Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, and Shia LaBeouf. When asked by Stephen Colbert what role of his he'd like...

