ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Missing Mystery Pilot Of 2017 'Pilotless' Crash May Have Been Found

By Lalita Chemello
Jalopnik
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March of 2017, Canadian authorities in Manitouwadge, Ontario, were alerted of a plane crash in a nearby wooded area. Air Force and helicopter transport were deployed to help survey the woods for wreckage and potentially any survivors. But while the wreckage was located and collected, one mystery remained: Where was...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas

GLENWOOD, Ark. (AP) - The pilot was found dead when searchers in Arkansas discovered the wreckage of a single-engine plane that had gone missing, officials said Sunday. Arkansas State Police said pilot Vernon Hampton of Clarksville was the lone occupant of the plane. State police said they were notified at...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Missing Person#University Of Michigan#Traffic Accident#Canadian#Air Force#Opp#Eastern Asian
informnny.com

Missing Auburn student’s car found, but 1976 mystery remains

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — An Auburn University student disappeared after leaving his job at a Georgia bar one night in January 1976, and authorities long believed he was murdered. But the only person ever convicted went to prison for years for making false statements about a killing that may never have happened.
LAGRANGE, GA
Jalopnik

Drunk Pilot Crashes Ultralight Plane Into Subdivision Front Yard

On Monday, December 13, a single red ultralight crashed outside the Heather Ridge subdivision in Warren Township, Indiana. The plane landed just feet from the home of Doug Cunningham, who told the South Bend Tribune his experience:. “We visually did not see it, but we definitively heard a very loud...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
kptv.com

Sheriff: 2 adults, 3 kids reported missing after snow trip have been found safe

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff's Office said five people who reported missing after they did not return home from a trip to the snow have been found safe. Deputies were notified Sunday evening about five people - 37-year-old Jobee Baumgardner, 33-year-old Renell Baumgardner, 14-year-old Caleb Baumgardner, 14-year-old Thomas Blanton and 6-year-old Colton Baumgardner - who did not return home after a day out.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
Lebanon-Express

80-year-old Jefferson man reported missing has been found

An 80-year-old Jefferson man reported missing has been found. According to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, George Black was located about 70 miles east of Seattle. The news release was sent around 8 p.m. on Dec. 8. Black was first reported missing after he didn’t return...
MARION COUNTY, OR
New York Post

Man in traffic accident declared dead wakes up after night in morgue

An Indian man was declared dead following a motorcycle accident and placed in a morgue freezer — but shocked his family when they discovered that he was still breathing the next day. Srikesh Kumar, 45, was in critical condition after he was struck by the motorcycle in Moradabad, east of...
ACCIDENTS
San Francisco Chronicle

A young California family died while on a hike. Investigation reports now lay out the timeline of their catastrophic missteps

For two months, Mariposa County investigators looked for algae-laden water, long-lost mines that might emit toxic gas, poisonous vegetation, evidence of lightning strikes — anything that could explain how a young family and their dog mysteriously died together this summer on a remote trail near their home. But in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Search Underway for Carnival Cruise Passenger Who Went Overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard has joined Mexican authorities in the search for a woman who fell overboard into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of the Carnival Miracle cruise ship early Saturday morning. The ship, which was about 35 miles off the coast of Mexico, was also searched in case reports of the woman falling overboard proved false. The ship passengers were alerted at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning that the woman fell—or was pushed overboard—from the balcony of her stateroom on the fifth deck of the 12-deck vessel. CBS reports that investigators do suspect foul play. “There’s some high suspicion of foul play,” said Daniel Miranda, a firefighter paramedic who was a passenger on board the ship. “A lot of people are concerned because that’s somebody’s life, and that’s a high likelihood that this person will not be found alive.”
ACCIDENTS
Jalopnik

Car Plunges Over Niagara Falls Following Crash That Killed Its Driver

The woman crashed into the river above Niagara Falls on Wednesday (December 8). Rescue operations saw the U.S. Coast Guard lower aviation survival technician second class Derrian Duryea down from a helicopter to pull the woman’s body out of the vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman—who has not yet been named—was...
ACCIDENTS
wcti12.com

Deputies say missing teen has been found and is back home

VANCEBORO, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Hoke has been located and is back home. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Joshua Hoke, 16, was last seen Dec. 8 at West Craven High School.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
TheDailyBeast

‘Hero’ College Student Died Helping Car Crash Victims, Family Says

A 21-year-old Kansas State University veterinary student is being called a “hero” after she was killed while running through a highway to try and help crash victims, her family says. Autumn Johnson, from Alaska, was hit by a box truck after running through the state’s Interstate 70 to help people who were involved in a rollover crash, according to the Kansas City Star. She was later taken to a Topeka, Kansas, hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “Autumn Johnson died rushing to help total strangers in their time of crisis,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. “That is who she was and what her passion encompassed; helping those who needed assistance.” Her university concurred. “We all share in shock and sorrow at this tragic loss,” KSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Bonnie Rush said. “Autumn was an incredible individual.” The crash victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 37-year-old truck driver was also not hurt.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy