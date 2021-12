Elise Christie has announced her retirement from short-track speed-skating, saying "part of my heart will always be missing" having failed to land an Olympic medal. The 31-year-old famously crashed out of her races in Pyeongchang in 2018, and her quest to qualify for what would have been her fourth Games in Beijing in February was ended earlier this month, with ankle problems hampering her attempts to qualify.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO