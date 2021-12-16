Man, 49, killed in three-vehicle collision

A man has died after being hit by a firework while attending a vigil for two car crash victims.The 52-year-old was taken to hospital after being seriously injured during the incident in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on 19 November.Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed he died in hospital a week later on 26 November.The force said the man was “injured by a firework” during a vigil held near to Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club.Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.The vigil is thought to have been held for Reiss Jarvis, 21, and Karl Young, 34, who...

ACCIDENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO