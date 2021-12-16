ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 49, killed in three-vehicle collision

By Independent TV
The Independent
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 49-year-old man has been killed in a road crash involving three vehicles in Co Down. The...

www.independent.co.uk

The Independent

Man hit and killed by firework at vigil for victims of fatal car crash

A man has died after being hit by a firework while attending a vigil for two car crash victims.The 52-year-old was taken to hospital after being seriously injured during the incident in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on 19 November.Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed he died in hospital a week later on 26 November.The force said the man was “injured by a firework” during a vigil held near to Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club.Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.The vigil is thought to have been held for Reiss Jarvis, 21, and Karl Young, 34, who...
News4Jax.com

29-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash with parked vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young man has died after a crash in Alachua County Saturday afternoon. The crash report from Florida Highway Patrol shows the 29-year-old was traveling northbound on SW State Road 121 near County Road 346 A around 4 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a pick-up truck parked on the shoulder of SW State Road 121.
KGET

Man killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-5 identified

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Los Angeles man who died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 5 near Frazier Park on Saturday night. The man was Arturo Velazco Santos, 39, of Los Angeles, according to the coroner. On Dec. 4 around 10:24 p.m., the California Highway […]
The Trussville Tribune

St. Clair County man killed in single-vehicle accident

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY  — A Ragland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Friday, December 3. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Richard G. Phillips, 43, was fatally injured when the 2006 Nissan Sentra he was driving left the roadway and struck a […]
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times

San Angelo man killed in vehicle crash outside of Wall

A 36-year-old San Angelo man was killed in a two-vehicle crash outside Wall late Saturday night, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At 11:06 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria turned onto US Highway 87 north, then abruptly turned around in front of a 2007 Honda Fit and was struck, the release stated. ...
thehendersonnews.com

East Texas man killed in collision with semi driven on wrong side of road

TATUM, Texas — A Tatum man died following a crash involving a semi Wednesday evening. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 1716, just east of Tatum. Troopers say the driver of a Freightliner towing a semi-trailer, identified as Leonardo...
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch man killed in weekend vehicle crash

A Flowery Branch man was killed and a Buford woman was seriously injured following a two-vehicle accident in South Hall County on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Georgia State Patrol said the deadly crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Spout Springs Road just south of Williams Road. Troopers who investigated the...
BBC

Marlborough: Man died following three-vehicle crash on A346

A man died after a three-vehicle crash which closed an A-road for several hours. Wiltshire Police said the man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A346 at 06:15 GMT on Wednesday. "His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at...
Post-Bulletin

Man injured after two-vehicle collision on Broadway Avenue sends car off 20-foot drop

One man was injured and left unresponsive after a two-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Broadway Ave. South sent his car off a 20-foot retaining wall. The two vehicles were heading north on Broadway when a black car tried "jetting" across the eastbound lanes of traffic and was T-boned by a van, sending the car through a railing and off a 20-foot retaining wall, said Rochester Police Sergeant Jeff Sobczak.
ROCHESTER, MN
Tacoma News Tribune

Man killed, 2 others injured in Lakewood vehicle fire

A man died early Monday in a burning van in Lakewood, fire crews from West Pierce Fire & Rescue said. Two other people in the van were injured and taken to the hospital. Fire crews arrived just after 4 a.m. to the area of 92nd Street South and South Tacoma Way, according to a tweet from West Pierce Fire & Rescue. When crews arrived, the van was fully involved by the fire.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Picayune Item

Louisiana man dies in one vehicle collision along Highway 43 north in Pearl River County

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, at approximately 8:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43N in Pearl River County. A 2001 GMC Yukon driven by 43-year-old Emerson Moses of Franklinton, LA, traveled North on Highway 43 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Emerson Moses received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID’s Ridgecrest man killed in collision

The coroner’s office identified a man who died in a traffic collision Thursday in Ridgecrest. Troy Michael Braem, 61, of Ridgecrest, died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle at the intersection of N. Brady Street and W. Las Flores Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the site of the collision.
RIDGECREST, CA
FireRescue1

Fire engine involved in 2-vehicle crash that killed S.C. man

SWANSEA, S.C. — A Midlands man was killed and two firefighters were injured overnight in a head-on crash involving a fire engine, the Lexington County Coroner's Office said. Christopher Lykes Sr., died Wednesday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. The 71-year-old Swansea resident died at the scene, Fisher said.
SWANSEA, SC
WHAS11

LMPD: Man on moped struck by 2 vehicles killed following hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating deadly hit-and-run after a man was struck on Preston Highway Sunday evening. Sixth Division officers responded to that vehicle collision involving a moped in the 6100 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road around 7:30 p.m. In their preliminary investigation, police...
LOUISVILLE, KY

