Santa’s House at the North Pole Is Now Worth Over $1 Million, According to Zillow

Ever wonder what kind of "digs" Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the magical elves have way up there at the North Pole? Well, I can tell you they sure have it pretty elfin' good!. For a home that is nearly 200-years-old, this enchanting, winter lover's paradise at the North Pole, NY has plenty of modern amenities which we'll show you below. In addition, according to a playful listing on Zillow.com, Santa's home sits on 25 acres so there's plenty of room for the Mrs., all the elves, reindeer, and even a workshop to make sure all the good little boys and girls get what they wished for this Christmas.

