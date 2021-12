One of the most complicated things about going out for dinner with friends is the splitting of the bill at the end and reminding people to pay up. For moments like this and other times when you need to divide various payments like house bills and gifts, Meta may have a solution soon for you. They are starting to roll out a new feature called Split Payments that will let you easily divide expenses among your friends, as long as they are using the Messenger app as well.

