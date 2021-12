As the popularity of expedition cruising to Antarctica continues to gain momentum, Scenic is introducing new itineraries that allow guests to avoid the nearly two-day Drake Passage journey -- flying from Punta Arenas, Chile, to meet the line’s ultra-luxury Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse, at Antarctica’s King George Island, the largest of the South Shetland Islands. Utilizing the two-hour flight allows guests on the new nine- and 10-day offerings to be able to enjoy a fully-focused Antarctica adventure. Scenic is also introducing a 16-day bucket list dream cruise for expedition lovers – the opportunity to explore south of the Antarctica Circle – latitude 66° 33’ south – a rarely visited region of the world.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO