ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The 25 most highly rated large companies for diversity, according to employees of color

By Madison Hoff
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cazVH_0dOZkquf00
  • After publishing the best companies for women, workplace culture site Comparably published the best companies for diversity today.
  • The list is based on responses to different questions on Comparably from employees of color.
  • Below are the companies that made the large company list this year.

25. Uber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdrQi_0dOZkquf00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Ridesharing mobile app

Employee quote about the company: "Everybody has a very diverse background. And it has been great to meet and become friends with my team."

24. Elsevier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hU2M9_0dOZkquf00

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Information analytics

Employee quote about the company: "We are a diverse bunch with varying backgrounds, all focused on driving outcomes and lowering costs in nursing education."

23. Boston Consulting Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtiVN_0dOZkquf00

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee quote about the company: "Intelligent, diverse backgrounds and professional skills, multicultural representation, and a global work environment."

22. Alorica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqmrZ_0dOZkquf00

Location: Irvine, California

Industry: Customer service

Employee quote about the company: "Multiple personalities and backgrounds make up this great company."

21. nCino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciXx7_0dOZkquf00

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the company: "Everyone seems to feel the same around what we want to achieve and the diverse and inclusive nature is amazing."

20. Gympass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drhIH_0dOZkquf00

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Health and wellness

Employee quote about the company: "My team has people from all around the globe, and it makes us stronger and gives us more powerful visibility and knowledge as a team."

19. Farmers Insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZ2c3_0dOZkquf00

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Industry: Insurance

Employee quote about the company: "We have a strong history, a commitment to DEI, and plans for the future."

18. ZoomInfo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3Qie_0dOZkquf00

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Very open culture, very diverse team with different areas of expertise."

17. Guidewire Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2Ihd_0dOZkquf00

Location: San Mateo, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "More diverse than anywhere I've worked in the Bay Area. Lots of different perspectives and ideas make it feel like we are always looking ahead."

16. TaskUs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhYHh_0dOZkquf00

Location: New Braunfels, Texas

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee quote about the company: "Unity in diversity is central to the culture. The values of the company are great, which makes a positive and healthy environment for work."

15. Experian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024znN_0dOZkquf00

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Industry: Banking and financial services

Employee quote about the company: "They do not exclude anyone for any reason. They truly are an equal opportunity company."

14. Concentrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQwBd_0dOZkquf00

Location: Fremont, California

Industry: Business and consumer services

Employee quote about the company: "The diversity as a team is one of the best things about Concentrix."

13. HubSpot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Jayf_0dOZkquf00

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I love the community, culture, diversity, and camaraderie."

12. Sitel Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcCSe_0dOZkquf00

Location: Miami, Florida

Industry: Business and consumer services

Employee quote about the company: "I like the friendliness at Sitel and the fact that you are accepted with all your differences."

11. Globant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Gx3F_0dOZkquf00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Globant is an inclusive company, and offers the possibility of accelerated growth and training."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWeVV_0dOZkquf00

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Google is awesome. Diversity, great values and forward-thinking vision."

9. SentinelOne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8WqS_0dOZkquf00

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I love how diverse and dynamic our team is, we are always eager to help and support one another — it is so empowering to know that you can take risks and your team will support you."

8. Medallia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Emctn_0dOZkquf00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They are kind, open, and inclusionary."

7. Credit Karma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTL86_0dOZkquf00

Location: Oakland, California

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the company: "My team is incredibly diverse! I work with people from all walks of life, identities, orientations, ages, abilities, and experiences."

6. Chegg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYgj2_0dOZkquf00

Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Chegg is one of the most progressive companies that I have worked for."

5. Zoom Video Communications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SuDC_0dOZkquf00

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech/SaaS

Employee quote about the company: "It is a very exciting culture and environment. The diverse backgrounds and fully engaged skill sets are very exciting."

4. Microsoft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsiqx_0dOZkquf00

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I appreciate the diversity and respect for each other and the use of technology to bring us closer while physically apart."

3. IBM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vlC4_0dOZkquf00

Location: Armonk, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "At first I thought that being a woman of color and in my upper 50s in age, I had little chance of getting hired or getting promoted. Last year I got hired. And this year I got promoted."

2. Adobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K21S1_0dOZkquf00

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They lead with inclusion and empathy and care about the employees."

1. RingCentral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lopme_0dOZkquf00

Location: Belmont, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "RingCentral is progressive and mindful in building a diverse and inclusive culture."

Here's the full list of large companies (companies with over 500 employees):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFPSJ_0dOZkquf00

How Comparably ranked these companies

Comparably's latest list is part of its annual "Best Places to Work Awards," which is in its fifth year. The workplace culture site puts out different rankings based on employee responses, such as the most highly rated companies for women. The latest ranking of the quarter focuses on just the responses of employees of color.

To create the list, Comparably used anonymous responses from employees of color that were collected from November 26, 2020 through November 26, 2021. Questions ranged in topics including compensation, work-life balance, and leadership.

At the top of this year's large company list, or companies with over 500 employees, was RingCentral. Comparably noted that this is the second time this company made the list.

Jason Nazar, co-founder and CEO of Comparably, told Insider in an email the employers that made the list "understand how critical diversity and inclusion is to the growth, creativity, and innovation of business."

"We hope they'll continue to inspire other leaders to incorporate an active focus on equity, inclusivity, and recruitment and retention programs that elevate the entire workforce," Nazar said.

The entire large list of companies can be found on Comparably, along with the small and midsize company list. Comparably provided all the above information — industries, locations, quotes, and winners.

Comments / 0

Related
smallbiztrends.com

Employees Still Quitting Jobs at High Rate

The number of employees still quitting their job remains at high. According to recent date from Gusto, providers of a cloud-based payroll, benefits and HR management software, quit rates in November this year stood at 3.4%, well above the 2.7% in November 2020. The figures are based on the US...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Ex-Snap employees raise $4.3M for conversational commerce startup Whym

The round was led by Deciens Capital and included participation from DNX Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, Unusual Ventures, Chaos Ventures and Magic Fund, as well as small investments from Sequoia, Lightspeed and Canaan Partners. Whym also has angel investments from founders and other executives from Stripe, PayPal, Venmo, Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Uber, Airbnb, Red Bull and Spotify.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
BBC

Prestige Insurance Holdings to create 60 jobs

A group of insurance companies has announced plans to create 60 new jobs across Northern Ireland. Prestige Insurance Holdings is investing £3m to expand its digital capabilities. The group is launching a new digital broking brand next year. The roles will be in Belfast, Newry and Londonderry with some...
KMBC.com

KC company nears completion on large storm shelter to protect employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders atMilbank Manufacturing are getting ready to officially open a new storm shelter built to withstand 250 mph winds. The family-owned company says the shelter will protect hundreds of workers during severe storms inside its manufacturing facility at 4801 Deramus Ave. “Hopefully, we never have...
benefitspro.com

Health care disparities prevalent among employees at large companies

Employees of large U.S. companies — even those earning high salaries — face health care disparities, while women of color and LGBTQ+ employees face a higher share of unmet basic needs. Those are two key findings from first-of-its-kind research by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company that explored how employers across multiple industries can meet unmet needs and bolster health equity among employees.
Fast Company

Walmart, Nike, and other giant employers aim to cut algorithmic bias from the hiring process

Large, popular companies today often wade through millions of job applications each year. That duty itself could fill several full-time jobs, which is why they’ve all trained algorithms to winnow at least the first round of candidates. It’s an approach that’s spawned a thriving side-economy, “work tech.” But research shows this automated screening process can reject qualified workers who don’t instantly meet the machine’s programmed-in criteria—which, it so happens, also tend to be based on past strong applicants, who were often white, American, and male. Today, some of America’s largest companies are vowing to implement new safeguards that seek to eliminate this type of bias.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outsourcing#Comparably#Fintech Employee#Dei#Washington Industry
bloomberglaw.com

McDonald’s CEO Vows to Add More Minority, Female Franchisees (2)

McDonald’s Corp. is promising to recruit and train a more diverse set of franchisees across the world, adding more minority and female owners in the U.S., according to an internal message viewed by Bloomberg News. McDonald’s will be more inclusive in finding and training possible franchisees both in its...
cbslocal.com

Mortgage Company Fires Hundreds Of Employees On Zoom Call

The CEO of a startup mortgage company is getting slammed after he terminated hundreds of employees in a restructuring. But critics have a bigger problem with how the massive layoffs were done. CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.
progressivegrocer.com

Raley’s Establishes Human Resources Leader Ahead of Bashas’ Acquisition

Raley’s has promoted Laura Croff to chief human resources officer of The Raley’s Cos., a newly formed enterprise that will oversee the organization’s independent operating divisions. The promotion comes ahead of the acquisition of Bashas’ Family of Stores, which is expected later this month. Croff has held various leadership roles...
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Elevates Former Prime Boss to Oversee Health Efforts

Amazon has tapped Neil Lindsay, its former Prime boss and marketing guru, to oversee its health efforts, according to his LinkedIn profile. Amazon has made clear its ambitions to grow its presence in the health-care industry, including launching an online pharmacy and telehealth services. Amazon's former Prime boss has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Google
Place
Vancouver, CA
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Vori Adds CBD Consumables Company to Its Grocery Supplier Network

East Palo Alto, CA—Vori, a digital B2B ordering platform, has added Wyld CBD, a manufacturer and distributor of CBD-infused gummies and sparkling water, to its grocery supplier network, according to a press release. “Before Vori, the sales and order fulfillment process was completely manual,” said Chris Trenholme, Director of...
Digital Trends

Industrious has the on-demand office space you need for hybrid work

Remote work has always been available to some, but it became a necessity with the onset of the pandemic. Taking so many from the traditional office to a home office, makeshift nook, or even living room, working remotely has certainly taught us our limits when it comes to distractions. Of course, now everyone is starting to trickle back into the office, but some can’t, as the office doesn’t exist anymore, or just isn’t ready. Many people have turned to coffee shops with Wi-Fi, local businesses, or shared workspaces to escape home, or work out of a professional establishment.
Variety

UTA Acquires MediaLink Advisory Firm to Bolster Marketing and Consultancy Operations

UTA has acquired management consulting firm MediaLink for $125 million in a deal designed to solidify the talent agency’s strength in business marketing and advisory operations. The pact with U.K. analytics firm Ascential calls for MediaLink to become a wholly owned entity of the agency. MediaLink will retain its name and management team, led by founder and CEO Michael Kassan, and operate as “a UTA company.” Kassan, who founded MediaLink in 2003, will become an agency partner. MediaLink’s 150-plus employees in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and London are set to make the move over to UTA. The existing UTA Marketing department...
inputmag.com

Activision Blizzard reveals that just 24% of its employees are women

Activision Blizzard’s Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre released a statement to employees today about representation along with company demographic data. The results aren’t exactly great, as it revealed that just 24% of the entire company identifies as female and this year’s hiring demographics don’t indicate an effort toward meaningful change.
KPBS

Once labeled the most vulnerable, these San Diego ZIP codes are still seeing high COVID-19 rates

Ana Melgoza remembers vividly the pandemic’s early days in South County. “When you look at who died because of this, and also in terms of the impact at ER rooms and ICU rooms — I mean, we were seeing waits of like three days to get into a hospital,” said Melgoza, vice president of external affairs at San Ysidro Health. “We were very much in high turmoil.”
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy