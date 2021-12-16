The 25 most highly rated large companies for diversity, according to employees of color

After publishing the best companies for women, workplace culture site Comparably published the best companies for diversity today.

best companies for diversity The list is based on responses to different questions on Comparably from employees of color.

Below are the companies that made the large company list this year.

25. Uber

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Ridesharing mobile app

Employee quote about the company: "Everybody has a very diverse background. And it has been great to meet and become friends with my team."

24. Elsevier

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Information analytics

Employee quote about the company: "We are a diverse bunch with varying backgrounds, all focused on driving outcomes and lowering costs in nursing education."

23. Boston Consulting Group

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Consulting

Employee quote about the company: "Intelligent, diverse backgrounds and professional skills, multicultural representation, and a global work environment."

22. Alorica

Location: Irvine, California

Industry: Customer service

Employee quote about the company: "Multiple personalities and backgrounds make up this great company."

21. nCino

Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the company: "Everyone seems to feel the same around what we want to achieve and the diverse and inclusive nature is amazing."

20. Gympass

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Health and wellness

Employee quote about the company: "My team has people from all around the globe, and it makes us stronger and gives us more powerful visibility and knowledge as a team."

19. Farmers Insurance

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Industry: Insurance

Employee quote about the company: "We have a strong history, a commitment to DEI, and plans for the future."

18. ZoomInfo

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Very open culture, very diverse team with different areas of expertise."

17. Guidewire Software

Location: San Mateo, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "More diverse than anywhere I've worked in the Bay Area. Lots of different perspectives and ideas make it feel like we are always looking ahead."

16. TaskUs

Location: New Braunfels, Texas

Industry: Customer service outsourcing

Employee quote about the company: "Unity in diversity is central to the culture. The values of the company are great, which makes a positive and healthy environment for work."

15. Experian

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Industry: Banking and financial services

Employee quote about the company: "They do not exclude anyone for any reason. They truly are an equal opportunity company."

14. Concentrix

Location: Fremont, California

Industry: Business and consumer services

Employee quote about the company: "The diversity as a team is one of the best things about Concentrix."

13. HubSpot

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I love the community, culture, diversity, and camaraderie."

12. Sitel Group

Location: Miami, Florida

Industry: Business and consumer services

Employee quote about the company: "I like the friendliness at Sitel and the fact that you are accepted with all your differences."

11. Globant

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Globant is an inclusive company, and offers the possibility of accelerated growth and training."

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Google is awesome. Diversity, great values and forward-thinking vision."

9. SentinelOne

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I love how diverse and dynamic our team is, we are always eager to help and support one another — it is so empowering to know that you can take risks and your team will support you."

8. Medallia

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They are kind, open, and inclusionary."

7. Credit Karma

Location: Oakland, California

Industry: Fintech

Employee quote about the company: "My team is incredibly diverse! I work with people from all walks of life, identities, orientations, ages, abilities, and experiences."

6. Chegg

Location: Santa Clara, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Chegg is one of the most progressive companies that I have worked for."

5. Zoom Video Communications

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech/SaaS

Employee quote about the company: "It is a very exciting culture and environment. The diverse backgrounds and fully engaged skill sets are very exciting."

4. Microsoft

Location: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I appreciate the diversity and respect for each other and the use of technology to bring us closer while physically apart."

3. IBM

Location: Armonk, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "At first I thought that being a woman of color and in my upper 50s in age, I had little chance of getting hired or getting promoted. Last year I got hired. And this year I got promoted."

2. Adobe

Location: San Jose, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They lead with inclusion and empathy and care about the employees."

1. RingCentral

Location: Belmont, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "RingCentral is progressive and mindful in building a diverse and inclusive culture."

Here's the full list of large companies (companies with over 500 employees):

How Comparably ranked these companies

Comparably's latest list is part of its annual "Best Places to Work Awards," which is in its fifth year. The workplace culture site puts out different rankings based on employee responses, such as the most highly rated companies for women. The latest ranking of the quarter focuses on just the responses of employees of color.

To create the list, Comparably used anonymous responses from employees of color that were collected from November 26, 2020 through November 26, 2021. Questions ranged in topics including compensation, work-life balance, and leadership.

At the top of this year's large company list, or companies with over 500 employees, was RingCentral. Comparably noted that this is the second time this company made the list.

Jason Nazar, co-founder and CEO of Comparably, told Insider in an email the employers that made the list "understand how critical diversity and inclusion is to the growth, creativity, and innovation of business."

"We hope they'll continue to inspire other leaders to incorporate an active focus on equity, inclusivity, and recruitment and retention programs that elevate the entire workforce," Nazar said.

The entire large list of companies can be found on Comparably, along with the small and midsize company list. Comparably provided all the above information — industries, locations, quotes, and winners.