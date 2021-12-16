ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks climb in 'relief rally' as Fed's assesses the economy can withstand multiple rate hikes

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03LLkI_0dOZkp1w00
Scott Heins/Getty Images

US stocks rose Thursday, with investor confidence boosted by the Federal Reserve's view that the US economy is strong enough to handle three interest rate increases next year.

The S&P 500 headed back toward a record highs after the Fed on Wednesday signaled it may raise interest rates at least three times in 2022 to cool the hottest inflationary environment in nearly 40 years.

The Fed, led by Chairman Jerome Powell, in a statement said there are economic risks from new coronavirus variants. It also said it sees progress on vaccinations and an easing of supply constraints as supporting continued gains in economic activity.

Here's where US indexes stood at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday:

"This appears to be a relief rally, with the market pleased the FOMC and Chairman Powell weren't even more hawkish than they were. Presumably, this was the outcome the FOMC was hoping for; prepare the market for a hawkish pivot and avoid significant market disruption when it comes to pass," said Calvin Norris, portfolio manager and US Rates strategist at Aegon Asset Management, in a note Wednesday.

In the UK, stocks and the British pound climbed after the Bank of England surprised markets by raising the UK's benchmark rate to 0.25% from 0.1%, making that move after inflation hit a 10-year high in November.

Around the markets, economist Mohamed El-Erian said some Fed policymakers might be wishing they'd been a bit more aggressive about pulling back on monetary stimulus.

Reddit, whose message boards became the go-to destination for day traders during this year's meme stock frenzy, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the US.

Oil prices rose. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.5% to $71.17 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, picked up 0.4%, at $74.19.

Gold gained 1.2% to $1,786 per ounce. The 10-year yield edged up 1 basis point to 1.472%.

Bitcoin fell by 0.8% to $48,487.70.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Interest Rates#Inflation#British Pound#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Aegon Asset Management#The Bank Of England
The Week

The Fed predicted inflation-fighting 2022 rate hikes, and stocks surged. Should consumers cheer, too?

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the U.S. central bank is done treating inflation as a "transitory" phenomenon. Powell announced a faster-than-planned wind-down of the Fed's bond-buying program and said the Fed board may raise interest rates three times next year, upping the benchmark short-term rate from zero to a historically low 0.9 percent by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

These tech stocks can withstand a rising rate environment, traders say

Some technology stocks can still thrive in a rising rate environment, two traders say. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it would accelerate the taper of its bond purchases in its latest attempt to mitigate higher inflation, forecasting as many as three interest rate hikes in 2022. Though high-growth tech...
STOCKS
wpsdlocal6.com

The Fed hints at multiple rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation

(CNN) -- America's inflation spikes have prompted the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace in normalizing its pandemic-era monetary policy. On Wednesday, the central bank said it will wrap up its stimulus program faster than originally announced, and its updated economic projections show multiple interest rate increases in 2022.
BUSINESS
CNBC

What to watch today: S&P 500 set for record at open in a relief rally after Fed's decision

Dow futures rose sharply Thursday, pointing to a continued surge as investors seemed satisfied with the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate its bond-buying taper and projection for three interest rate hikes next year. Two more hikes are seen in 2023 followed by two in 2024. For next year, the Fed increased its inflation outlook, reduced its economic growth forecast and called for an improved jobs market. (CNBC)
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Equities rally on Fed relief

The Fed was more hawkish than expected, but only by a touch. Bottom lines are. - 3 hikes in 2022 (up from 2) - inflation revised higher, but crucially still seen as transitory/temporary (pick your language) So, equities not afraid and the US can always slow if Omicron dictates. No...
STOCKS
ShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed following Fed rate decision

Wall Street trading got off to a mixed start on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated that it would soon begin an aggressive tapering of its bond-buying programme and signalled three interest rate hikes were on the horizon for 2022. As of 1515 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin rallies above $49K following Fed FOMC announcement of rate hikes in 2022

Bitcoin rallies above $49K following Fed FOMC announcement of rate hikes in 2022. Valkyrie’s latest ETF offering has exposure to Bitcoin By Cointelegraph - Dec 16, 2021. Crypto asset manager Valkyrie has launched an exchange-traded fund with exposure to Bitcoin on the Nasdaq Stock Market. In a Wednesday SEC filing, Valkyrie said its Balance Sheet...
STOCKS
CFO.com

Fed Shifts Toward Rate Hikes Next Year

The U.S. Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday it is preparing to raise interest rates as it shifts toward easing inflationary pressures in the economy. After a two-day meeting, the Fed’s policy-making committee said the central bank was “committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals.”
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Signals Rate Hikes To Come

The USD despite some volatility caused by the Fed’s interest rate decision remained relatively stable against some of its counterparts yesterday. In the interest rate decision’s accompanying statement, the bank has announced a faster tapering of its QE program practically doubling the taper, while in its renewed dot plot signaled three rate hikes in 2022 to reach 0.75%-1.00% level. Also, the bank flagged the downside risk posed by the Omicron variant yet expectations for an acceleration of growth are still present.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks mixed post Fed and US data, BOE Hikes, ECB tweaks policy, Turkey cuts again

US stocks traded mixed as Wall Street abandoned mega-cap tech stocks as investors continue to digest the hawkish FOMC dot plots and another round of US data. The growth outlook still remains upbeat for next year and that some traders rotating back into cyclicals. Energy stocks outperformed given the strong rebound in crude prices, while financials remained attractive despite the flattening of the curve as trading volumes seem likely to remain elevated next year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy