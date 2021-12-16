The 25 most highly rated small and midsize companies for diversity, according to employees of color

Comparably just published its latest company list, the top companies for diversity .

top companies for diversity That list is based on anonymous employee responses on Comparably from employees of color.

Below are the companies that made the small and midsize company list this year.

25. Pilot

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Collaborative, diverse, hardworking, fun, [and] intelligent."

24. Axios

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Industry: Media and entertainment

Employee quote about the company: "They put together an incredibly diverse and talented team to execute on their vision."

23. Syapse

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Big data

Employee quote about the company: "Diverse group of talented individuals, each open to sharing, and a deep level of experience and expertise."

22. BigID

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Data analytics

Employee quote about the company: "It's diverse and open. People are happy and you see no ego when you ask for help."

21. Phaidon International

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote about the company: "Amazing diversity, as well as a hunger to succeed."

20. Slingshot Technology

Location: Provo, Utah

Industry: Home services/CRM/business intelligence

Employee quote about the company: "We have fantastic management, and that spreads to all the employees creating an inclusive atmosphere."

19. RFPIO

Location: Beaverton, Oregon

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote about the company: "We are all diverse and really care about each other and each other's success."

18. Stampli

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Automation

Employee quote about the company: "Stampli prides itself not just on its roster of extremely high achievers, but first and foremost the diversity and compassion that each employee contributes to the culture."

17. Pie Insurance

Location: Washington, DC

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I really appreciate the focus on diversity and intersectionality. I love celebrating different heritages."

16. Therapy Brands

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Industry: Healthcare tech

Employee quote about the company: "Lots of diversity, industry experience, and everyone seems very knowledgeable and personable."

15. Velosio

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Industry: IT consulting

Employee quote about the company: "Different backgrounds and experiences coming together to work on a common task."

14. SetSchedule

Location: Irvine, California

Industry: Real estate tech

Employee quote about the company: "My team is very diverse. Has the right balance of being professionals, but still having fun in the process."

13. Maxwell

Location: Denver, Colorado

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I appreciate the diversity and range of experience. We learn a lot from each other in that regard."

12. Branch

Location: Redwood City, California

Industry: App marketing

Employee quote about the company: "Friendly and inclusive. We truly enjoy working together."

11. SpotHero

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "It's very diverse and eclectic."

10. EQRx

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Biotech and pharmaceuticals

Employee quote about the company: "Be you at EQ is real. There is a true focus on not fitting in and bringing 100% of who you are to the company. It's awesome."

9. Productboard

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: SaaS

Employee quote about the company: "Emphatic and inclusive team. I can bring my real self to the office."

8. Civic Financial Services

Location: Redondo Beach, California

Industry: Banking and financial services

Employee quote about the company: "The culture is very inclusive and welcoming. It is a company that cares about its employees and believes in having fun while working hard."

7. SADA Systems

Location: North Hollywood, California

Industry: Software and tech services

Employee quote about the company: "Very smart, diverse backgrounds, [and] good people skills."

6. Prove

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "It's a great group of people to work with! And they all come from various backgrounds."

5. Vena Solutions

Location: Toronto, Canada

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee quote about the company: "We celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and each others' differences."

4. Globality

Location: Palo Alto, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They are super diverse in age, gender, culture, domain expertise."

3. Ribbon

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Real estate tech

Employee quote about the company: "Diversity is celebrated and employees are treated as humans."

2. Pipefy

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They are very inclusive and have embraced me."

1. Nylas

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote about the company: "The level of diversity and inclusion is top-notch at Nylas. You are not judged by how you look, what you value, or even what you do with your time."

Here's the full list of small and midsize companies: (companies with no more than 500 employees)

How Comparably ranked these companies

Comparably just published its latest company list as part of its annual Best Places to Work Awards. The newest list uses anonymous feedback from employees of color to find which companies are ranked the highest for diversity.

"We are proud to celebrate our fifth year recognizing companies that employees of color have rated as among the best of the best this year," Jason Nazar, co-founder and CEO of Comparably, told Insider in an email. "These organizations are commended for creating workplaces that encourage and support the voices and contributions of every person."

Responses to different questions were collected for 12 months, starting with around the end of November 2020. Employees responded to questions about things regarding benefits, leadership, and what it's like working at the company.

"The answer to each question was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size," Comparably said.

For the small and midsize company list, or companies defined as having 500 or fewer employees, Nylas ranked number one.

The complete list can be found on Comparably, along with previous rankings. Comparably gave Insider all the above information, including the quotes.