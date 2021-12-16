ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The 25 most highly rated small and midsize companies for diversity, according to employees of color

By Madison Hoff
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ur74U_0dOZkLzU00
  • Comparably just published its latest company list, the top companies for diversity.
  • That list is based on anonymous employee responses on Comparably from employees of color.
  • Below are the companies that made the small and midsize company list this year.

25. Pilot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325DLs_0dOZkLzU00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "Collaborative, diverse, hardworking, fun, [and] intelligent."

24. Axios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxByX_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Arlington, Virginia

Industry: Media and entertainment

Employee quote about the company: "They put together an incredibly diverse and talented team to execute on their vision."

23. Syapse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDkTs_0dOZkLzU00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Big data

Employee quote about the company: "Diverse group of talented individuals, each open to sharing, and a deep level of experience and expertise."

22. BigID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5ZIM_0dOZkLzU00

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Data analytics

Employee quote about the company: "It's diverse and open. People are happy and you see no ego when you ask for help."

21. Phaidon International

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyZZa_0dOZkLzU00

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Employee quote about the company: "Amazing diversity, as well as a hunger to succeed."

20. Slingshot Technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wldkg_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Provo, Utah

Industry: Home services/CRM/business intelligence

Employee quote about the company: "We have fantastic management, and that spreads to all the employees creating an inclusive atmosphere."

19. RFPIO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SPQw_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Beaverton, Oregon

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote about the company: "We are all diverse and really care about each other and each other's success."

18. Stampli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKSsX_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Mountain View, California

Industry: Automation

Employee quote about the company: "Stampli prides itself not just on its roster of extremely high achievers, but first and foremost the diversity and compassion that each employee contributes to the culture."

17. Pie Insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUIMf_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Washington, DC

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I really appreciate the focus on diversity and intersectionality. I love celebrating different heritages."

16. Therapy Brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhs0y_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Industry: Healthcare tech

Employee quote about the company: "Lots of diversity, industry experience, and everyone seems very knowledgeable and personable."

15. Velosio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qAF4_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Industry: IT consulting

Employee quote about the company: "Different backgrounds and experiences coming together to work on a common task."

14. SetSchedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qyi3i_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Irvine, California

Industry: Real estate tech

Employee quote about the company: "My team is very diverse. Has the right balance of being professionals, but still having fun in the process."

13. Maxwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wulsX_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Denver, Colorado

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "I appreciate the diversity and range of experience. We learn a lot from each other in that regard."

12. Branch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZHbw_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Redwood City, California

Industry: App marketing

Employee quote about the company: "Friendly and inclusive. We truly enjoy working together."

11. SpotHero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qXZn_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "It's very diverse and eclectic."

10. EQRx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fgwph_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Biotech and pharmaceuticals

Employee quote about the company: "Be you at EQ is real. There is a true focus on not fitting in and bringing 100% of who you are to the company. It's awesome."

9. Productboard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSERj_0dOZkLzU00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: SaaS

Employee quote about the company: "Emphatic and inclusive team. I can bring my real self to the office."

8. Civic Financial Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ss1h9_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Redondo Beach, California

Industry: Banking and financial services

Employee quote about the company: "The culture is very inclusive and welcoming. It is a company that cares about its employees and believes in having fun while working hard."

7. SADA Systems

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YB3tA_0dOZkLzU00

Location: North Hollywood, California

Industry: Software and tech services

Employee quote about the company: "Very smart, diverse backgrounds, [and] good people skills."

6. Prove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0PeE_0dOZkLzU00

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "It's a great group of people to work with! And they all come from various backgrounds."

5. Vena Solutions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186VvV_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Toronto, Canada

Industry: SaaS/enterprise software

Employee quote about the company: "We celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and each others' differences."

4. Globality

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdXPA_0dOZkLzU00

Location: Palo Alto, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They are super diverse in age, gender, culture, domain expertise."

3. Ribbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KODbu_0dOZkLzU00

Location: New York, New York

Industry: Real estate tech

Employee quote about the company: "Diversity is celebrated and employees are treated as humans."

2. Pipefy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSY0O_0dOZkLzU00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Tech

Employee quote about the company: "They are very inclusive and have embraced me."

1. Nylas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcIrg_0dOZkLzU00

Location: San Francisco, California

Industry: Computer software

Employee quote about the company: "The level of diversity and inclusion is top-notch at Nylas. You are not judged by how you look, what you value, or even what you do with your time."

Here's the full list of small and midsize companies: (companies with no more than 500 employees)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Icd0j_0dOZkLzU00

How Comparably ranked these companies

Comparably just published its latest company list as part of its annual Best Places to Work Awards. The newest list uses anonymous feedback from employees of color to find which companies are ranked the highest for diversity.

"We are proud to celebrate our fifth year recognizing companies that employees of color have rated as among the best of the best this year," Jason Nazar, co-founder and CEO of Comparably, told Insider in an email. "These organizations are commended for creating workplaces that encourage and support the voices and contributions of every person."

Responses to different questions were collected for 12 months, starting with around the end of November 2020. Employees responded to questions about things regarding benefits, leadership, and what it's like working at the company.

"The answer to each question was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size," Comparably said.

For the small and midsize company list, or companies defined as having 500 or fewer employees, Nylas ranked number one.

The complete list can be found on Comparably, along with previous rankings. Comparably gave Insider all the above information, including the quotes.

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

Where Small Businesses Are Having the Most Trouble Hiring – 2021 Study

Layoffs and unemployment were early economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. But 20 months after the pandemic shut down large swathes of the economy, businesses are contending with a new challenge: a larger percentage of people are quitting their jobs in … Continue reading → The post Where Small Businesses Are Having the Most Trouble Hiring – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
SMALL BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

50 Best Companies to Work For

In light of the economic shakeup caused by COVID-19, Americans are leaving their jobs in droves in search of new employment opportunities. This phenomenon, known as the Great Resignation, has empowered American workers to seek higher salaries and better benefits, and has allowed them to emphasize work-life balance.  While some companies are struggling to adapt […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Utah State
smallbiztrends.com

Employees Still Quitting Jobs at High Rate

The number of employees still quitting their job remains at high. According to recent date from Gusto, providers of a cloud-based payroll, benefits and HR management software, quit rates in November this year stood at 3.4%, well above the 2.7% in November 2020. The figures are based on the US...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Industrious has the on-demand office space you need for hybrid work

Remote work has always been available to some, but it became a necessity with the onset of the pandemic. Taking so many from the traditional office to a home office, makeshift nook, or even living room, working remotely has certainly taught us our limits when it comes to distractions. Of course, now everyone is starting to trickle back into the office, but some can’t, as the office doesn’t exist anymore, or just isn’t ready. Many people have turned to coffee shops with Wi-Fi, local businesses, or shared workspaces to escape home, or work out of a professional establishment.
ECONOMY
cbslocal.com

Mortgage Company Fires Hundreds Of Employees On Zoom Call

The CEO of a startup mortgage company is getting slammed after he terminated hundreds of employees in a restructuring. But critics have a bigger problem with how the massive layoffs were done. CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Diversity#Comparably#Syapse#New York Industry#Crm
MLive

CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call just before the holidays

Don Sweeney, The Charlotte Observer (TNS) About 900 employees at a New York-based digital mortgage company with offices in California, North Carolina and Texas signed onto a live Zoom call only to discover their jobs had been eliminated just before the holidays. Vishal Garg, chief executive officer of Better.com, delivered...
BUSINESS
CBS Chicago

New Illinois Cannabis Education Center Will Train People Interested In Starting In The Industry

CHICAGO (CBS) – A local cannabis company is offering classes to help people who want to get into the industry. Cresco Labs is opening the Illinois Cannabis Education Center near Clark and Grace streets in Lakeview. “What it’ll be able to provide is a fully retrofitted dispensary, state-approved, and the only thing that’s not there is cannabis,” said Chimaobi Envia, Executive VP of Social Equity & Educational Development The center is the first of its kind. They will teach people how to operate a marijuana business — especially people negatively impacted by the war on drugs. The center will also be a venue for community organizations and expungement events. It will open early next year.  
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Software
95.3 The Bear

Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
ILLINOIS STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

42K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy