The Woodlands, TX

Lone Star College connects students with technology

lonestar.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving the proper technology is more important than ever for students looking to better their lives. The Lone Star College TechConnect program offers digital resources such as HP laptops and Apple iPads for students enrolled in the spring semester. “This equipment is loaned to any Lone Star College student...

www.lonestar.edu

kingwood.com

Lone Star College-Kingwood to offer free GED and ESOL classes st

Lone Star College-Kingwood to offer free GED and ESOL classes starting 1/18/22. Beginning 1/18/22, the LSC-Kingwood CE program will provide free GED and ESOL classes in person and online in both English and Spanish. Anyone interested in taking the free GED or ESOL courses or other CE classes at LSC-Kingwood...
COLLEGES
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College-Kingwood set to offer free English for Speakers of Other Languages, GED certificate courses in January

Lone Star College-Kingwood will offer free GED certificate and English for Speakers of Other Languages classes beginning Jan. 18, officials announced in a Dec. 1 news release. The classes, which are being offered through the college’s continuing education program, will be held in person and online in both English and Spanish.
COLLEGES
thenewsprogress.com

College Connections: A New Year Is Coming

As 2021 wraps up, many people will pause to look back at the year gone by and begin planning for the one to come. Thanksgiving and Christmas focus on gratitude and hope. New Year’s Eve encourages us to appreciate experiences that have strengthened and shaped us. We say adieu to habits that haven’t served us well, and New Year’s Day lets us leave regrets behind and embrace a bold new start.
COLLEGES
lonestar.edu

Lone Star College joins national program to address skilled labor shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a major shift in the U.S. labor market. Even though the overall unemployment rate is dropping, employers complain of labor shortages while long-term unemployment remains high. To help address this critical issue, Lone Star College is teaming up with Lumina Foundation and other community colleges...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
saisd.org

Lone Star Middle School Counselors Receive CREST Award for Excellence in Counseling

San Angelo ISD and Lone Star Middle School are proud to announce the Counseling Department at Lone Star has received the distinct honor of being awarded the Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas (CREST) award for excellence in counseling. Lone Star Middle School counselors are one of the first schools west of I-35 to join this elite group from across the state.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Lone Star College System board seat remains unfilled

Lone Star College System board member Linda Good stepped down from her position in July and the board still has not appointed a candidate to fill her seat for the remainder of the term. For 11 years Good represented district seven, which covers large parts of northeast Montgomery County and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
maricopa.edu

South Mountain Community College Engineering Lab Offers Students Top-Tier Access to Technology and Industry Experience

The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) offers engineering students cutting-edge technology and coveted industry experience with South Mountain Community College’s (SMCC) engineering lab. For SMCC engineering students David Appelo-Hunt, studying aerospace engineering, and Marquairah Salizar, studying civil and environmental engineering, the engineering lab propels them one step closer to...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
stanford.edu

A former congressional intern explores ways to serve

This story is the third in a series of profiles on Stanford’s 2021-22 transfer students. The unique cohort of 60+ undergraduates, who range in age from 18 to 51, brings a multitude of perspectives and life experiences to campus. As the son of immigrants from Mexico, Kyle Becerra was drawn...
STANFORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Delta College To Forgive Student Debt, Totaling $3.6 Million

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start. “The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory. This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic. This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
COLLEGES
blavity.com

HP’s Delivers A World-Class Experience at Inaugural HBCU Tech Conference

The fourth quarter of the year is the season for homecoming, and it’s the Christmas equivalent for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Each year students gather together to celebrate Black excellence through a variety of activities. Very few things compare to the magic of tailgates, marching bands, step shows and food. However, HBCU culture is much more than the glory of homecoming season.
ECONOMY
Jackson Free Press

Overall Enrollment Steady at Mississippi Public Universities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Overall enrollment in Mississippi’s public universities dropped by less than 1% in the past year, according to figures released Tuesday by the universities’ board of trustees. A total of 76,510 students are studying at Mississippi public universities this fall, compared with 77,154 last...
JACKSON, MS
The 74

New Partnership Looks Toward Better Teacher Professional Development

When the topic of teacher professional development comes up, educators often groan. Teachers are overtaxed, and their professional development experiences frequently feel like a waste of time. When I was in the classroom, I was one of those groaning educators. I would sit through professional development that bore no relation to the content I taught […]
EDUCATION
WFAA

Frisco ISD cancels classes Monday at Lone Star High due to threat

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Independent School District canceled classes Monday for students at Lone Star High School due to a threat. The initial threat was from a social media post on Friday and the second threat was via email on Sunday evening, the district said. The Frisco Police...
FRISCO, TX

