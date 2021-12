City Staff is outlining a plan to pick up limb debris curbside. Currently, resources are limited. If citizens are able, please bring tree limbs to the Salina Landfill. As City resources are freed, we will begin the pick-up process. The landfill is open and is accepting tree debris free of charge from individual residents. In addition, power has been restored to the landfill, so customers may now use credit cards. Customers should expect long lines at the landfill due to the number of customers hauling limb debris and should plan accordingly.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO