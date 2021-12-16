ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Nordic Style White, Gray And Black

architectureartdesigns.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start the decorative week with the apartment of a young Nordic man who likes design and dark neutral tones. In addition to the distribution and decoration, very well thought out and optimized, one of the things that we like above others is the floor. It is a wooden...

www.architectureartdesigns.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Sleek Shipping Container Home Rises Like a Starburst in the Desert

Joshua Tree is one of the most popular and Instagrammable destinations among influencers, and it is also the place where some of the most eccentric and expensive residences in the world are located. This next futuristic container home fits perfectly into the picture and it was designed by architect, James...
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grays#Nordic Style White
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homecrux.com

Baluchon Builds Feature-Packed Tiny House Perseverance for a French Couple

Tiny Houses are so intriguing that I dream of owning one in the future. Unfortunately, my pockets are shredded but I don’t miss a chance of having a single glimpse of them on the internet. Tucked away at Loire-Atlantique next to Atlantic in France lies one such tiny house named Perseverance. Designed by French builder Baluchon, it is a modern tiny home clad in wood and aluminum.
FRANCE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
mymodernmet.com

Circular Glass-Walled Cabin Easily Transforms From a Luxury Room Into an Open Patio

Itching to get away for a weekend and spend some time in the great outdoors? This unique circular cabin would be the perfect nature retreat. LUMIPOD Cabin by LUMICENE features a modular design with a massive curving glass façade that reaches from floor to ceiling. The clever design means that you’ll get unobstructed panoramic views of the outdoors even as you lay in bed.
HOME & GARDEN
Fstoppers

Guide to Black and White Landscape Photography

“Black and white photography is truly quite a ‘departure from reality’, and the transition from one aspect of visual magic to another was not as complete as many imagine” - Ansel Adams. ‘Visual magic’, how rightly he mentioned, and indeed it is! Black and white photography tells us how impactful and...
PHOTOGRAPHY
SPY

The Best Field Jackets for Military-Inspired Style During Any Season

Field jackets are one of the few pieces of men’s clothing that you can buy (and wear) any time of the year. Whether you need something for chilly spring evenings, summer travel or winter layering, we suggest considering a new field jacket. Not sure where to start? Unsure where these jackets even came from? Read on. The History of Field Jackets Field jackets have seen a huge resurgence lately thanks to 70s/80s nostalgia and menswear’s never-ending love affair with military-inspired clothing. As fashion connoisseurs have pointed out, the military is menswear’s most prolific designer, with staples like boots, chinos, modern suits and...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Hästens Unveils Its Biggest Custom Mattress Yet

It’s not often a mattress is one of the defining features of a home, but Hästens may have created the exception to the rule. The Swedish luxury bed purveyor, which has been crafting six-figure designs for more than a century, has just unveiled its largest custom bed to date in the organic architectural masterpiece that is Doolittle House. Located in Joshua Tree, this 1980s abode was penned by starchitect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for artist Bev Doolittle and her husband, Jay. The new owners wanted to add more sleeping space without disturbing “the poetic nature of the home,” as they felt a responsibility...
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Nordic Kitchen With Black Furniture And Appliances

It is not the most common color for appliances, but well combined with dark-colored furniture, they make kitchens very chic spaces. It is a surprising choice of colors, these furniture in a very dark gray, with a black refrigerator, oven, and extractor hood, are completely unified without highlighting and form a very unique set. It is appreciated to see how daring some are, it recreates the view even if it happens not to be your choice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Inside an $18 Million LA Home Designed by TV’s Cortney and Robert Novogratz

Buying another home can be a stressful process for a myriad of reasons, but one of the common make-or-break factors is the residence’s interior and exterior architecture. Homeowners often splurge on building a home unlike any other both inside and out, but their personal tastes don’t always align with a potential buyer’s. Thankfully, a home has recently hit the market that was mapped out by interiors experts, so it’s more carefully considered than many other megamansions on the market. The Los Angeles digs can be yours—if you’ve got a spare $18 million. The home was designed by Cortney and Robert Novogratz,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Zooey Deschanel’s White Living Room Has the Warmest Pops of Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to interior design, actress Zooey Deschanel certainly knows a thing or two (and dating a Property Brother can only help). She’s previously transformed her best friend’s home on an episode of “Celebrity IOU”, and earlier this year, she made her TikTok debut while showing off her gorgeous front porch setup that gives off all the cozy vibes, along with several other rooms inside her home.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Call the Closer” Breathed New Life Into This Kitchen with Two-Toned Cabinets

When catering to more than one person’s design preferences, a renovation can get…complicated. Opinions differ, disagreements ensue, and stress can escalate. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Call the Closer,” host and real estate expert Lauren Risley took on clients who couldn’t have had more opposite stylistic visions. But through communication, joint decision-making, and a whole lot of patience, Risley was able to marry multiple styles under one roof.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Remodelista

Kitchen of the Week: A Modern Belgian Minimalist Kitchen

When a 1960s two-bedroom villa went on the market next door to Sophie and Frank De Jonghe’s house, they decided “in a split second” to turn the place into their own creative project. The couple live in the woodsy Belgian village of Oud-Heverlee 20 minutes outside of Brussels. He works in finance, she in real estate, and they share in their words “a heart beating for minimalist design.” Their favorite lighting dealer on hearing about the house purchase introduced them to rising interiors architect Andy Kerstens who, says Sophie, “was making his first steps in starting his own office after working for renowned Antwerp firm Dieter Vander Velpen.”
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy