Jeff Garlin has exited 'The Goldbergs' after accusations of inappropriate on-set behavior

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlfBx_0dOZhVSt00
Jeff Garlin on "The Goldbergs."

ABC

  • Jeff Garlin has exited "The Goldbergs" after accusations of inappropriate on-set behavior, according to a representative from ABC.
  • Employees of the show said they were uncomfortable with Garlin's verbal and physical conduct, according to Vanity Fair.
  • It is unclear how his departure will be addressed in the plot of the show.

Jeff Garlin has exited the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" after multiple misconduct investigations, according to a representative from ABC.

Garlin, who plays Murray Goldberg — the family's patriarch — on the show, reached a mutual agreement with the show regarding his departure, a source close to the production said.

He was believed to have one more day of shooting left for this season, according to Deadline .

It is unclear how his departure will be addressed in the show.

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair last month, Garlin confirmed he had been the subject of HR investigations into his on-set behavior and squashed rumors that he was fired from the show.

According to Vanity Fair, some people on set were uncomfortable with Garlin's verbal and physical conduct — not only was his language inappropriate, but he reportedly would often touch or hug people who were not comfortable with that kind of contact.

Similarly, a "Goldbergs" employee told Deadline that Garlin is "extremely verbally and emotionally abusive."

"There was no… Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination. And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed," Garlin told Vanity Fair.

News of a potential tenth season of "The Goldbergs" has yet to be announced, Deadline reported.

Garlin is also currently appearing in the eleventh season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and is set to star alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in December 2022's "Babylon."

Representatives for Garlin did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Sony Pictures declined to comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

The Independent

Jeff Garlin: Curb Your Enthusiasm star leaves The Goldbergs following internal investigation

Jeff Garlin has left ABC sitcom The Goldbergs following multiple allegations of on-set misconduct.The comedian, who also plays Larry David’s manager Jeff Greene on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, has recently found himself at the centre of several internal investigations.Deadline reports that a mutual decision has been made and that Garlin will exit The Goldbergs effective immediately.The Independent has contacted Sony Pictures Television, who produces the show, for comment.It’s not believed that Garlin’s departure will impact the current season of the sitcom as he is said to have had one more day left of shooting as Murray Goldberg.The Goldbergs, one...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ Following Misconduct Claims, HR Probe

Jeff Garlin, who recently gave a lengthy interview about misconduct claims against him on The Goldbergs, has left the show after nine seasons. Deadline reported Thursday that Garlin and Sony Pictures Television have negotiated a mutual agreement securing the comedian’s exit. No decision has been made regarding the ABC sitcom’s potential cancellation or renewal. A source told Deadline that in spite of the show’s otherwise supportive work environment, Garlin was “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive” on set.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Miranda Obsession’: Rachel Brosnahan to Star in, Executive Produce Podcast Drama Series for Audible

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
TV SERIES
