Jeff Garlin on "The Goldbergs." ABC

Jeff Garlin has exited "The Goldbergs" after accusations of inappropriate on-set behavior, according to a representative from ABC.

Employees of the show said they were uncomfortable with Garlin's verbal and physical conduct, according to Vanity Fair.

It is unclear how his departure will be addressed in the plot of the show.

Jeff Garlin has exited the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" after multiple misconduct investigations, according to a representative from ABC.

Garlin, who plays Murray Goldberg — the family's patriarch — on the show, reached a mutual agreement with the show regarding his departure, a source close to the production said.

He was believed to have one more day of shooting left for this season, according to Deadline .

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair last month, Garlin confirmed he had been the subject of HR investigations into his on-set behavior and squashed rumors that he was fired from the show.

According to Vanity Fair, some people on set were uncomfortable with Garlin's verbal and physical conduct — not only was his language inappropriate, but he reportedly would often touch or hug people who were not comfortable with that kind of contact.

Similarly, a "Goldbergs" employee told Deadline that Garlin is "extremely verbally and emotionally abusive."

"There was no… Nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination. And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed," Garlin told Vanity Fair.

News of a potential tenth season of "The Goldbergs" has yet to be announced, Deadline reported.

Garlin is also currently appearing in the eleventh season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and is set to star alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in December 2022's "Babylon."

Representatives for Garlin did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Sony Pictures declined to comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.