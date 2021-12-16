Doug Pederson: 'Looking forward to next NFL head coaching opportunity'

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired their head coach Urban Meyer on Thursday, fueling speculation and Doug Pederson potentially taking over for the Jags.

Pederson, who was hired in 2016 to replace Chip Kelly as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach, was a guest on SportsRadio94WIP this week and spoke about wanting another head coaching opportunity in the NFL.

"I'm just looking forward to the next opportunity if given the chance and that's been my focus," Pederson told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday.

"Any opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL again would be great," Pederson said when asked what he looks for in taking an NFL coaching job. "Obviously, you look at the roster, you want to look at the makeup there. You look at the quarterback position, as we did in 2016, with my first opportunity in Philadelphia. You just look around the league. I think you can be a little more selective with where you take your next shot. Where you can lead, where you can come in and put your mark on an organization, put your mark on culture, how you can develop young men and try to help that team and that franchise win another championship."