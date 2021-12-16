ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Rodney Harrison previews Patriots' matchup with Colts, including one minor concern with Mac Jones

By Weei
 14 hours ago

The Patriots will take on the Colts Saturday night in Indianapolis, which should be a very competitive game between two teams likely bound for the playoffs.

Earlier in the week, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke told reporters the game plan will be to make the Patriots offense one-dimensional and force Mac Jones to beat them through the air.

Appearing on Merloni & Fauria Wednesday, former Patriots safety and current NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison was asked about that and he pointed out there have been a few near interceptions for Jones of late.

“There’s some concern because you watch him drop back and at times you see, ‘That could have been an interception. That should have been an interception,’ two or three times a game," he said. "And you start looking at defenses like the Colts that are good with takeaways, Darius Leonard punching the ball out. That’s something they preach, so obviously it is a concern.

"But, at the end of the day Mac Jones is doing what he needs to do to play quarterback for the New England Patriots. He’s got a coaching staff that has a plan for him. I think he’ll be ready. Trust me.”

As for the Patriots defense, Harrison believes it starts and stops with containing Jonathan Taylor.

“If they stop Jonathan Taylor, I’m not afraid of Carson Wentz being them at all," he said.

Listen to the full interview below.

