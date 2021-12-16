ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey has no interest in a Beyoncé Verzuz

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNot even asking Santa is going to get us a Mariah Carey and Beyoncé match-up on Verzuz. The famous franchise brings together music artists to “battle” with their hits. Recently, super...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
Person
L.a. Reid
Person
Mariah Carey
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Mariah Carey's Dating Requirements Include a Very Mariah Carey Stipulation

It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Releases New Commercial For Mariah Menu At McDonald’s

Mariah Carey made a list and checked it twice as she prepares for the arrival of the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s this holiday season. Starting on Monday (Dec. 13), the specially-curated menu featuring a range of the singer’s favorite items will be available via the McDonald’s app with the $1 minimum daily purchase. In the new commercial for the Mariah menu, decorative lights flicker to the tune of Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is now certified Diamond and has tallied over 1 billion streams on Spotify. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa#Cable News Network Inc
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
themusicuniverse.com

Mariah Carey unveils McDonald’s limited edition merch

Mariah Carey and McDonald’s have unveiled a line of limited edition exclusive merchandise to coincide with The Mariah Menu debuting next week. The pop star will also appear in a festive TV commercial that will have you dancing and singing all the way to your local McDonald’s. To bring even...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In "Verzuz"

Alicia Keys is fresh off of the release of her latest album, Alicia, and her press run so far has been quite epic. Nevermind the fact that she got honest about the infamous "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama crashed Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's performance. Her appearance on Drink Champs also included a smoke session, which caught many by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

McDonald's Drops Exclusive Merch Ahead of Mariah Carey Menu Launch

McDonald’s and Mariah Carey are ringing in the holiday season and the launch of the Mariah Menu with an exclusive merch collection. With less than a week until the arrival of the limited-edition Mariah Menu, McDonald’s is bringing even more of the holiday cheer with the release of the co-branded festive merch. The capsule celebrates Mariah’s love for the Golden Arches brand and features exclusive beanie and throwback T-shirts. The merch is available for fans for free exclusively on the McDonald’s app. The merch will be given away to the first 10,000 fans who redeem the Mariah Menu on the app between December 15 and 21. The beanie features the Queen of Christmas’ iconic signature while the T-shirt includes a throwback photo of Mariah enjoying her go-to McDonald’s order. The beanie drops on December 15 while the T-shirt releases on December 21.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Alicia Keys Wants To Do Another #VERZUZ: ‘Me & Beyonce or Me & Rihanna’

With John Legend as her opponent during a Juneteenth-inspired battle, Alicia Keys already showcased her brigade of hits last year on the wildly popular virtual platform, ‘VERZUZ’ (which counts her rapper-producer husband Swizz Beatz as one of its curators). But, if Keys has her way, she not only...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beyonce Shares Rare PDA-Packed Photos With Jay-Z

If it's one person who knows how to keep their personal life private, it's Beyoncé. In spite of her worldwide superstar status, details about Queen Bey's life outside of the camera are kept scarce. It's a treat when she gives fans an inside look into her life as a mom and wife. The triple threat has been married to hip hop mogul Jay-Z since 2008 and the two have three children together: daughter Blue Ivy – and twins Sir and Rumi Carter. Bey gives a few glimpses of family life via her Instagram page, which rarely are accompanied by captions. But recently, she shared a few behind-the-scenes PDA-packed filled photos of herself and Jay that have fans eating it up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Money Heist, Pen15, and a Mariah Carey Holiday Special Headline Weekend TV

It's another busy weekend on cable and streaming, with the series finales of Pen15 and Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), Apple TV+ special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, and new episodes of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Plus, former Bachelor Colton Underwood embraces his true identity on Netflix, Amazon shows off a different side of New York City in Harlem, and CBS lights up the National Christmas Tree. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV & VIDEOS
97X

This Twisted Sister / Mariah Carey Mashup Will Ruin Your Day

Around this time every year, Mariah Carey lines her pockets enough to keep herself warm and fed for another year with her hit song, All I Want For Christmas Is You. A YouTuber has gained popularity for his mashups that should never happen - combining genres like Coolio's Gangsta Paradise with Polka Music as the backing track. His name? There I Ruined It.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy