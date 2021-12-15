An estimated more than 7,000 people were in Geneseo on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the annual Christmas Walk. This year’s theme was “All of the Lights,” and was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as a theme inspired by this year, 2021, seen as a comeback for many events, businesses and communities after experiencing somewhat a time of “darkness” as a result of the pandemic.

