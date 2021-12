Most of the time, the problem of legacy computer systems — old programs, often running on old hardware, too — is invisible to the average person. But when you are stuck at home, trapped in a race between past-due bills and a government stimulus check, the trouble becomes painfully clear. That was the case in the terrifying early days of the pandemic, when Americans learned that the federal government’s $1,200 per person stimulus checks might be delayed up to 20 weeks because the Internal Revenue Service still relies on applications designed and built in the 1960s, including the Individual Master File, which comprises data from 1 billion taxpayer accounts.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO