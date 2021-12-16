ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Cards Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night 1 and 2

By Joseph Lee
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the cards for night one and two of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16, which happens on January 4 and 5 in the Tokyo Dome. There will be a third night, featuring Pro Wrestling NOAH, on January 8. A card for that night hasn’t been...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cobb
Person
Katsuyori Shibata
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Ryusuke Taguchi
Person
Hirooki Goto
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Person
Tetsuya Naito
Person
Taiji Ishimori
Person
Hiromu Takahashi
Person
Yujiro Takahashi
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Njpw#Pro Wrestling Noah#Chaos#Bushi#Sho#Kopw 2022#Yoshi Hashi#Tam Nakano
Place
Tokyo, JP
