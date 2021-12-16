Cards Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night 1 and 2

The WWE lost a lot of talent in 2021, with some of it by choice, though that wasn't the case for all. Big names like Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole rejected opportunities to renew their contracts with Vince McMahon’s organization, choosing to later join up with Cody Rhodes and other former WWE stars over at AEW. The numerous departures across 2021 resulted in fans keeping a close eye on other Superstars with expiring contracts, with one high-profile athlete recently seeming like an easy get for the rival organization. Unfortunately for AEW's Tony Khan, such speculation isn't even relevant, as the WWE reportedly gave Kevin Owens a big contract extension.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO