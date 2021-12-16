ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

What can and can’t I do at Christmas according to new Covid restrictions?

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00A29w_0dOZfELg00

Covid cases are on the rise as we head toward Christmas and a new set of restrictions are now in place in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

Alongside encouragement to get the vaccine and maintain protection against Covid by getting a booster jab, here’s a look at what Christmas might look like for us ahead of the holidays.

– Will I be able to see my friends and family at Christmas?

There are no rules in place in England or Wales to limit social interaction with friends and family, but in the run-up to Christmas we have been encouraged to meet outdoors if possible as this reduces the risk of catching or spreading Covid.

Those in Scotland have been asked to restrict social contact to two other households either side of Christmas, while those in Northern Ireland have been told indoor gatherings should have no more than 30 people present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpaeK_0dOZfELg00
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has asked people to limit social contact to two households either side of Christmas (PA) (PA Wire)

– Where am I required to wear a face covering over the holidays?

From December 10, face coverings have been required by law in most indoor settings and on public transport across the UK, unless you are exempt.

A mask or face shield is not legally required in hospitality settings such as cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs. This exemption also applies to gyms and nightclubs, as it is not recommended you wear a face covering while exercising or during “strenuous physical activity”.

You are not expected to wear a face covering while eating or drinking, but it is advised you wear one in “crowded and enclosed spaces where you may come into contact with other people you do not normally meet”.

– Will I be able to host or attend Christmas parties?

While chief medical officer Professor Chris Witty urged people in England to prioritise social events “that really matter to them”, there are no laws in place prohibiting Christmas parties in England, Boris Johnson confirmed.

“We’re not cancelling events, we’re not closing hospitality, we’re not cancelling people’s parties or their ability to mix,” the Prime Minister said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gq6xH_0dOZfELg00
A mask or face shield is not legally required in hospitality settings such as cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs across the UK (PA) (PA Wire)

And while there are also no legal restrictions on this in Wales, the Cardiff & Vale Health Board tweeted on Saturday that they “strongly discourage attending Christmas parties”.

As mentioned, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has asked people to limit social contact to two households and people in Northern Ireland must not hold gatherings of over 30.

– What if I have family abroad? Can I visit them for Christmas?

The guidance on travel abroad maintains that you should not visit countries or territories on the UK’s red list – of which there are currently none.

Restrictions may still be in place for Britons travelling to a certain country, according to that country’s rules and requirements.

From midnight on Friday, people arriving from Britain to France will be required to show a negative Covid test that is less than 24 hours old, to test again on arrival and self-isolate for seven days, although that can be reduced to 48 hours if the second test is negative.

– Where am I required to show my NHS Covid Pass or proof of a negative test?

Across the UK, certain venues and events are now legally required to check that visitors over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated (two doses) or have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTtnO_0dOZfELg00
Certain venues, such as nightclubs, are now legally required to check that visitors over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative test in the last 48 hours (PA) (PA Archive)

Visitors will need to do this for entry into nightclubs, indoor events with 500+ people, outdoor events with 4,000+ people or any venue with 10,000+ people.

– Am I expected to work from home?

In order to limit the spread of Covid as Christmas approaches, England’s guidance is people should work from home if they can. If you cannot work from home, you should continue to go into work – but are encouraged to consider taking lateral flow tests regularly.

Northern Ireland also recommends working from home where possible, maintaining that employees should consult with their staff to determine who needs to come into the workplace.

In Scotland, employers are legally required to allow their staff to work from home and employers in Wales, while not by law, are encouraged to do the same.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Stormont ministers to consider fresh Covid-19 restrictions next week

Stormont ministers are to meet next week to consider potential new coronavirus restrictions for Northern Ireland. Ministers will convene on Wednesday to decide what steps will be required in response to the threat posed by the Omicron variant. At a meeting at Stormont on Thursday, Executive ministers received a stark...
WORLD
Telegraph

What Plan B Covid restrictions mean for schools

School nativity plays should go ahead and pupils should not be taken out of classes, Boris Johnson has said, despite announcing a raft of new measures to counter the spread of the omicron Covid variant. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that the...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

It's Hogma-NAY for Scots! Public Health Scotland tells people to CANCEL Christmas and New Year parties due to fears over rising Omicron cases - despite Boris telling the English to carry on with their planned festivities

Public Health Scotland has told people they should delay Christmas parties and Hogmanay celebrations due to fears over the rising number of Omicron cases in the country. A total of 108 cases of the mutant Covid strain were reported in Scotland between November 1 and December 8, with official figures showing nearly half of all positive tests are in the 20-39 age bracket.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Last thing we want to do is cancel Christmas’, says Wales’ health minister

People should prepare for more restrictions in the coming weeks, Wales’ health minister has said, as she insisted the Welsh Government does not want to “cancel Christmas”.Eluned Morgan MS was questioned about whether families might be asked to spend the holiday apart if cases surge, at a government press briefing on Tuesday.The minister said the Welsh Government is “currently not taking anything off the table”.“The last thing we want to do is cancel Christmas. I think it is important we make that absolutely clear,” she told journalists at the briefing.“But we are not currently taking anything off the table either,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Take a Covid test before attending Christmas parties, Javid says

The Health Minister said it was acceptable for people to still attend festive functions but they should take a test beforehand. People should carry on with their plans for Christmas, the Health Secretary has insisted, though he urged partygoers to take a Covid lateral flow test before attending events. As...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Gyms#Wales#To France#Omicron
travelmole.com

Northern Ireland Covid passports now enforceable

Hospitality venues across Northern Ireland must check Covid-19 passports from today or face fines of up to £10,000. Covid-19 passports are now legally enforceable to ‘help limit the transmission of Covid-19 in higher risk settings.’. It will impact pubs, clubs and licenced restaurants, plus cinemas and theatres. Customers...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Brits who fear yet another lockdown scramble for last-minute bookings at barbers or stylists before Xmas (after ditching festive drinks at the pub)

Britons have scrambled to the hairdressers before Christmas in case Boris Johnson closes salons. Women posted pictures getting their fresh trims amid fears the government could drop further curbs as Omicron cases rocket. Meanwhile stylists reported they were rushed off their feet as clients fought for the last bookings ahead...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Johnson faces backlash over warning to reduce socialising over Christmas

Boris Johnson faced anger from Tory MPs and business chiefs about his chief medical adviser’s warning to reduce socialising as more than 88,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded – the highest seen in the pandemic.The Prime Minister rejected claims he was imposing a “lockdown by stealth” but he urged people to be “cautious” about their activities over Christmas.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is cutting short a trip to the United States to hold talks with business chiefs in response to fears the Omicron wave could have a devastating impact on pubs and restaurants over the festive period.The moves came as Wales said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

What are the latest Covid travel rules?

Despite the health secretary, Sajid Javid, saying that travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the government says testing rules for arrivals to the UK will remain in place until January at the earliest.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted: “All current testing measures remain in place and will be reviewed in the first week of January.”The restrictions are tougher than applied in the summer, requiring self-isolation until the test brings a negative result. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?The PCR test for arrivals was introduced on 30 November. On 7 December, the day before Mr Javid...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid: Wales awaits Christmas Covid rules decision

Wales is waiting to find out if ministers in Cardiff will reimpose tougher restrictions on businesses and social contact. The Welsh government cabinet met twice on Thursday to decide how to tackle the new Omicron variant, amid alarm at its growing spread in the UK. It is not clear whether...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

What are the changing Covid rules across the UK as Omicron spreads?

As the Omicron coronavirus variant spreads, each of the four UK nations are reacting differently. However, leaders are also echoing similar messages about stepping up their vaccination programmes. Here are the rules and outlook for each of the countries:. -What’s the situation in England?. England has the most relaxed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What could Plan C restrictions for England look like?

As health experts warn the UK’s current trajectory could result in one million cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant by the end of December, government officials are reported to have been drawing up plans for tighter measures to curb the virus, dubbed “Plan C”.While there has been no official confirmation of specific plans, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has said that while the government does not currently intend to do so, it will take more drastic steps to slow the virus’s spread “if necessary”.The prime minister’s “Plan B” measures were granted the approval of the House of Commons on Tuesday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Boris Johnson has no plans to “stop parties” as Omicron cases rise

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the government has no plans to close pubs, venues or nightclubs after ‘Plan B’ measures were voted into law earlier this week. COVID passports are now mandatory at gigs and in nightclubs in England, with people needing to show proof they’re fully vaccinated, or provide a negative test to gain entry.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Transport department apologises for Christmas party during lockdown

The Department for Transport has apologised after staff held a Christmas gathering during last year's lockdown. In yet another revelation from the Daily Mirror, senior civil servants were said to be "boozing and dancing" in the building on 16 December 2020. The department confirmed the report, saying it was "inappropriate"...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy