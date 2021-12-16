WisEye Morning Minute: Bills on Reducing Foreign Government Access to UW System

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee held two informational hearings on Wednesday, one on election abuses and the other on the voter rolls. The lone witness listed for the hearing on election abuses was Erick Kaardal, Minneapolis attorney for conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Thomas More Society, who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's election results. A federal judge has recommended Kaardal face discipline for the suit, and records show he has an office-sharing agreement with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in his review of the 2020 election. In related news, Wisconsin Elections Commission threw out challenges to private grants issued to municipalities that helped them run elections during the pandemic. At issue is $8.8 million in grants for the Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed to Wisconsin’s five largest cities - Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. Kardaal, says groups will appeal. They also plan a new round of complaints accusing officials in the five cities of breaking laws that prohibit accepting anything of value to vote by taking the private funds. In this segment, Kaardal previews the bribery argument he’ll raise in the new round of complaints.
