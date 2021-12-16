ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack White at Barclays Center on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets to Jack White's show at Barclays Center on April 21, 2022...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Banana 101.5

Jack White Announces 2022 North American Tour

Jack White has announced his first headlining shows in four years. The extensive Supply Chain Issues Tour, will begin a series of North American dates on April 8 in Detroit and conclude on Aug. 29 in Kansas City. You can view a complete list of tour dates below. The news...
DETROIT, MI
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Jack White coming to Petersen Events Center in April

Jack White will bring The Supply Chain Issues Tour to Petersen Events Center on April 14. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show as well at jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates/. Third Man Records Vault...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

How to get Jack White presale codes for his 2022 tour

Singer Jack White has announced he is set to go on tour in spring/summer next year with presale events for the shows starting this week. As many share their excitement over the artist’s upcoming tour, others are curious to know more about Jack White’s presale events and how to get their codes. Let’s take a look…
CELEBRITIES
brooklynvegan.com

The Feelies @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for night one (May 20) and night two (May 21) of The Feelies' shows at Brooklyn Made go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password BROOKLYNVEGAN. Our presale runs through Thursday (12/9) at 10 PM and if you miss out on it, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (12/10) at 10 AM.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
brooklynvegan.com

Laura Marling played Brooklyn Made (pics, video, setlist)

After playing some West Coast dates this month, Laura Marling wrapped up her year in touring with an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on Monday night (12/13). Her stripped down solo set included songs from throughout her discography and a couple of new ones: "Your Girl," which she's been playing throughout the fall, and "Mondays," a song she composed during lockdown in response to the British government's controversial ad campaign that suggested retraining artists for "cyber" jobs.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

18 New Holiday Songs Out This Week

VARIOUS ARTISTS - IT'S HARD TO DANCE WHEN IT'S COLD AND THERE'S NO MUSIC: KILL ROCK STARS WINTER HOLIDAY ALBUM VOLUME 2. Back in 2006, indie label Kill Rock Stars released Kill Rock Stars Winter Holiday Album and they've now made a sequel, featuring festive songs by Imaad Wasif, Beth Ditto, Mary Timony, Thao, Excepter and more.
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Baroness, Together Pangea, Yves Tumor, more

BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS (DON WAS, JAY LANE AND JEFF CHIMENTI) The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & The Wolf Bros (Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti) will release Live In Colorado on February 18 via Third Man, which is their first ever vinyl collection of recorded material. They'll also be heading out on tour in 2022. The run happens in March and performances will also features The Wolfpack along with Barry Sless on pedal steel. Stops include Nashville, Milwaukee, Chicago, Asheville, Pittsburgh, and more. Head here for all dates.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Brooklynvegan#Brooklynvegan Presale
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (12/10): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

This is the last week of new releases for 2021, for the most part (at least for stuff covered in this column), so this may be the last regular Indie Basement of the year, with list-o-mania -- shout out Phoenix, shout out Franz Liszt, shout out Roger Daltrey -- still to come, of course. But until then, this week I look at new albums from Bill Callahan & Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Deep Throat Choir, plus new vinyl reissues from The New Pornographers and The Long Blondes.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

12 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Bon Iver’s new song “Second Nature” from the ‘Don’t Look Up’ soundtrack

The Adam McKay-directed satirical sci-fi film Don’t Look Up (starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence alongside Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and more) hits select theaters today and Netlifx on December 24, and the soundtrack is also out today. It was scored by Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession, etc), and it also features the recently released Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi song "Just Look Up," as well as the just-released Bon Iver song "Second Nature." It's a gorgeous, soaring song that sounds like it could've fit in on Bon Iver's classic self-titled album, but with sweeping orchestral arrangements courtesy of Nicholas Britell (who also contributed to the Ariana/Kid Cudi song). Listen below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Drug Church, One Step Closer, Soul Blind & LURK announce 2022 tour

Drug Church have announced a 2022 headlining North American tour in support of their upcoming album Hygiene, which arrives 3/11 via Pure Noise (pre-order on limited red/black splatter vinyl). They've also put together an amazing undercard, featuring One Step Closer, Soul Blind, and LURK. The tour kicks off on the...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Cat Power shares Billie Holiday cover and new version of her own song “Hate”

Cat Power has shared her cover of Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You" from her upcoming album Covers, due 1/14 via Domino. It's a lovely update of the song that does justice to the original without seeming like imitation, and the song comes with a nostalgic Greg Hunt-directed music video that was inspired by the Billie Holiday era too. "When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind," Cat Power said of "I'll Be Seeing You." "It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way." Check out the cover and video below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

This week on Ch 66: Best Music of 2021 episode w/ Jenn Pelly + musical guest Proper.

The BrooklynVegan Show returns to Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (12/16) at 11 AM ET, and since it's our last episode of the year, we're dedicating this episode to discussing the best music of 2021. To do so, we're bringing on another music critic, Jenn Pelly (Pitchfork, The Raincoats 33 1/3) to discuss some of the albums and songs that she loved most this year, along with some of the BrooklynVegan team's picks. (Perhaps some spoilers about the upcoming BV year-end list will be revealed.) Our chat will be followed by a live set from Brooklyn indie-punk trio Proper., who just signed to Father/Daughter and released the new single "Red, White, & Blue" (which we named one of the best punk songs of November).
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Adult Mom announces NYC show with Sir Babygirl

Adult Mom has announced their return to the stage for their first show of 2022, after their cancer diagnosis this year. It happens in Brooklyn on Saturday, March 5 at Elsewhere Zone One, and Sir Babygirl opens. Tickets are on sale now. The show happens on the one year anniversary...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

What’s Going on Saturday?

The New Pornographers stream their performance of Mass Romantic in full from Vancouver's Vogue Theatre at 11:30 PM ET (tickets). Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK. Join our EMAIL LIST. For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

15 Great Screamo Albums from 2021

We just published our list of the 50 best punk albums of 2021, including music from all across punk's many subgenres, but even 50 is just a small sample size of all the great punk-derived music released this year, so we've put together some subgenre-specific lists for a deeper dive. First up: screamo, which has been having a moment for the past few years, and which continued to progress in interesting, unpredictable ways throughout 2021. Some of the albums on this list lean closer to post-hardcore and emo, others to hardcore and black metal, and others are as straight-up screamo as it gets. Some of these albums venture outside of the genre, so even just calling it a "screamo" list doesn't fully do it justice, but if that word means something positive to you in 2021, there's a good chance that the records on this list are up your alley.
BEAUTY & FASHION
brooklynvegan.com

Arcade Fire played their first show since COVID at Las Vegas crypto fest

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne made their return to the stage on Saturday night (12/11) with their first Arcade Fire performance since the pandemic began. It happened at Las Vegas cryptocurrency and gaming party/festival Into the Galaverse from Gala Games, who call themselves "the leaders in play-to-earn, blockchain and NFT gaming." Their set included "Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)" and "My Body is a Cage," which Win introduced by saying, "you know that dream that you have where you're like, in Las Vegas and your band's not there and you're about to sing, and then you turn around, and there's a bunch of people eating dinner... yeah it's a fucked up dream."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy