ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 kids killed when winds send bouncy castle flying

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44y8G1_0dOZeLUY00

What started as a day of fun ended in tragedy after an inflatable bouncy castle was swept up into the air, killing five children.

The incident happened at an elementary school in Australia where students and staff were celebrating their last day before the Christmas break.

As a gust of wind blew the bouncy castle into the air, the children were thrown from a height of about 10 meters -- almost 33 feet.

Four children died at the scene and a fifth died at the hospital. Several others were critically injured, police said.

Multiple rescue helicopters and ambulances responded to the scene. Photos show the weather was bright and sunny at the time.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Sky News the incident "just breaks your heart."

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy," he said. "It's just a terrible tragedy, unthinkable, horrific accident, a freak accident that will leave families completely devastated."

The incident remains under investigation. Counseling is being made available for students, families and first responders affected by the tragedy.

The number of injuries from inflatable bounce houses has skyrocketed over the past 20 years, according to the Child Injury Prevention Alliance. The organization says more than 30 children are injured each day , about one every 45 minutes. Injuries range from bruises and broken bones to concussions and closed head injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Four children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle 32 feet into the air in Australia

(HONG KONG) — Four children died in Australia on Thursday when wind lifted the bouncy castle they were in about 32 feet into the air, local police said. Nine children were in the castle at about 10 a.m. local time when it fell to the ground, Tasmania Police said in a statement. The students at Hillcrest Primary School had been celebrating the end of the school year, the statement said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
AccuWeather

5 schoolchildren dead after high winds rip bouncy castle off the ground

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Five schoolchildren died in Australia on Thursday when authorities say a bounce castle they were playing in during a celebration was picked up by a gust of wind and the children fell out of it. The incident occurred at a school in Devonport in Australia's island...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Five children dead and others injured in freak Australia bouncy castle accident

Five children have died and four others are in a critical condition after the bouncy castle they were playing on was blown away by strong winds in Tasmania, Australia.Police said a gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle into the air and that “several children” then fell to the ground from a height of about 10 metres (32ft).Tasmania’s police commissioner Darren Hine said that among those who had died in the accident were two boys and two girls, all in year six, likely meaning they were aged 10 or 11 years old.The children were playing during an end-of-year celebration,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
fox4news.com

School bus with kids on board crashes in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - A school bus carrying young students crashed in Mesquite Monday morning. The Dallas ISD bus collided with two box trucks along Interstate 635 near Interstate 30. There were 47 people on board at the time including students, teachers and a driver. No one was seriously hurt, but...
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Helicopters#Concussions#Head Injuries#Accident#Abcnews#Sky News#Tasmaniapolice#Hillcrest Primary School#Australia News Network#Ausnewsnetwork
The Independent

Australia mourns child victims of bouncy castle accident

Christmas lights have been turned off and a candlelight vigil was held in the Australian town where five children died after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted into the air by a gust of wind.Four other children were in the hospital, with three in critical condition and one in serious condition following the incident on Thursday in the island state of Tasmania Police said two boys and two girls aged 10 or 11 were among the dead. Details of the other victim have not been released.Children at the Hillcrest Primary School in Davenport were celebrating the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

14-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Losing Money In Online Games; Body Retrieved From Pond

Online game addiction has led to the suicide of a 14-year-old boy in India. The teen ended his life by jumping into a pond after he lost a lot of money in online games. The boy, identified as S Akash, went missing from his home in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Tuesday evening. His parents filed a police complaint after the teenager did not return home. Police launched a search for the boy. They found his footwear and bicycle near a pond Wednesday, local daily Mathrubhumi reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kentucky tornado killed dad moments after phone call

Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday night. She spoke with him just moments before the storm hit. The family lives in Dawson Springs, a Kentucky city devastated by the twisters. The death toll in the state has risen to 75.
ENVIRONMENT
KOEL 950 AM

Woman Notices Inappropriate Message Left On Oil Change Sticker

A woman visited an oil change shop, and two weeks later she noticed that there was a message left for her on the oil change sticker. On October 18th, Jennifer Greer visited Eleven Motorsports in Indiana and noticed on November 6th that the grade of oil they put in her car didn't sound like a real grade. She shared her findings to TikTok.
INDIANA STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy