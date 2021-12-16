ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Outdoor guide: 7 places to ski and snowboard within 3 hours of Charlotte

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166Zl5_0dOZeKbp00

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog . Happy exploring.

Ski season is finally here, just in time to gift the skier or snowboarder in your life lift tickets.

Luckily, North Carolina has a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains (someone please convince my friends). Here are seven ski resorts located within three hours of Charlotte.

  • Editor’s Note: Pricing shown is for 2021/22 season, updated December 2021. Some resorts offer special discounted pricing in the off-peak season, on weekdays and on multi-day rentals.

Appalachian Ski Mountain , Blowing Rock

Distance from Charlotte: ~95 miles, 1 hour 53 minutes

Season: Now until March 27, 2022

Rental rates: $18-$35 for ski rentals. $36-$42 for snowboard rentals. Find more details here .

Lift rates: $34-$71. More details can be found here .

Number of slopes: 12 (three green runs, three blue runs, three black diamond runs and three freestyle terrain areas)

Slope status: Find the slope report here and get a live view from the slope cam here .

Food & drink: The on-site restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with offerings like eggs and bacon, grilled burgers and hot dogs.

Prefer not to hit the slopes? Hit the ice skating rink instead. There are three ice skating sessions per day (noon to 2pm, 3-5pm and 7-9pm). Ice skating rates range from $19-$26 depending on the day of the week. Details .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jikJ5_0dOZeKbp00

Photo: Matt Hill/Axios Charlotte

Sugar Mountain Resort , Sugar Mountain

Distance from Charlotte: ~113 miles, 2 hours 15 minutes

Season: Open now through March 2022

Rental rates: $18-$21 for ski rentals, $43-$49 for snowboard rentals, $12 for poles and helmet rentals are $9-$14. Full details here .

Lift rates: $39-$80. Find the full price breakdown here .

Number of slopes: 21 (eight green runs, nine blue runs, one blue/black run, two black runs and one double black run).

Slope status: Find the slope report here and get a live view from the slope cam here .

Food & drink: There are several places nearby to grab something to eat. Click here for a full list of options.

Alternatives to the slopes? There’s tubing , ice skating and snowshoeing as well. Find more events and activities here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3ICv_0dOZeKbp00

Photo: Matt Hill/Axios Charlotte

Beech Mountain Resort , Beech Mountain

Distance from Charlotte: ~121 miles, 2 hours 35 minutes

Season: Open now through March 18, 2022

Rental rates: Ski & snowboard rentals range from $28-$34. Helmets rent for $10, ski boots and snowboard boots rent for $15. Find more details here .

Lift rates: $36-$46. Find the price breakdown here .

Number of slopes: 17 (four green runs, eight blue runs, four black diamond runs and two freestyle terrain parks)

Slope status: Find the slope report here and get a live view from the slope cam here .

Food & drink: Grab a bite to eat from 5506′ Skybar or enjoy a beer and bar bites from Beech Mountain Brewing Company .

Prefer not to hit the slopes? Ice skating is closed for the 2021/2022 season, but tubing will open later this season. Check the status here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ai0WJ_0dOZeKbp00

Photo: Matt Hill/Axios Charlotte

Sapphire Valley , Sapphire

Distance from Charlotte: ~151 miles, 2 hours 45 minutes

Scheduled season: December 18, 2021, until early March 2022

Rental rates (rental + lift): $42-$83. See the full breakdown here .

Lift rate (only): $26-$58

Number of slopes: Two. The resort has one 1,600-foot main run with a 200-foot vertical drop. It accommodates all levels of skiers and aims to attract families. There’s also a beginner/training slope.

Slope status: Find the snow report here and get a live view of snow production on the ski cam here .

Food & drink: Take a break to refuel at one of the resort’s many restaurants. Find the list here .

Want more mountain fun? There’s tubing and a number of amenities, like a sauna and gym for those who stay on site.

Cataloochee Ski Area, Maggie Valley

Distance from Charlotte: ~155 miles, 2 hours 50 minutes

Season: Now through the end of February 2022

Rental rates: $29-$35; $10 for helmets. See the details here .

Lift rates: $26-$76. See the full breakdown here .

Number of slopes: 17 (eight green runs, seven blue runs, two black runs and a terrain park)

Slope status: See the snow report here and get a live view from the base cam here .

Food & drink: Start the day with a filling breakfast from Joey’s Pancake House , warm up with some award-winning chili from Maggie Valley Sandwich Shop and end the day at BrickHouse Burgers and Pizza .

Want more mountain fun? Go tubing. See details here .

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort , Mars Hill

Distance from Charlotte: ~160 miles, 2 hours 40 minutes

Season: Now until mid-March 2022

Rental rates: $28-$36; $10 for helmets. Find the full details here .

Lift rates: $35-$70. Find the full details here .

Number of slopes: 14 (Four green runs, nine blue runs and two black diamond runs)

Slope status: Find the snow report here and get a live view from the slope cams here .

More mountain fun? Go snow tubing. See the full details here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaDsP_0dOZeKbp00

Photo courtesy of Matt Jackson.

Winterplace Ski Resort , Ghent, West Virginia

Distance from Charlotte: ~195 miles, 3 hours

Scheduled season: December 18 until mid-March 2022

Rental rates: $28-$39 including boots and poles, $10 for helmets. Find the full breakdown here .

Lift rates: $39.99-$70.99. Find more details here .

Number of slopes: 27 (12 green runs, 11 blue runs, 4 black diamond runs plus 1 terrain park)

Slope status: Find the snow report here and get a live view from the two slope cams here .

Food & drink: Stop and grab a bite to eat at one of several on-site dining spots like Mountain Mama’s Food court, The MountainHouse or Snowdrift Lounge. More info can be found here .

Alternatives to the slopes? The resort is home to West Virginia’s largest snow tubing park .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOWYI_0dOZeKbp00

Photo courtesy of Winterplace Ski Resort.

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.

The post Outdoor guide: 7 places to ski and snowboard within 3 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Gearing up for ski season at Blue Mountain Ski Resort

PALMERTON, Pa. — The ski season gets underway Friday, December 3, at Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton, with six trails open. Snow groomers have been hard at work preparing the slopes for guests. Workers say they'll be limiting the number of people on the mountain again this year. After...
PALMERTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Axios Charlotte

Where to take your parents when they visit Charlotte

When parents or close relatives come to town, you want to show them you’re happy, successful and have a thriving social life. For the purpose of this guide, let’s assume your parents are arriving on a Friday afternoon and leaving Monday morning. Fair warning: There’s no way you will be able to do everything on […] The post Where to take your parents when they visit Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kpq.com

NCW Ski Resorts Hoping Snow Sticks This Week

Ski and snow board resorts in North Central Washington are still looking for favorable snow conditions to open for the winter. Mission Ridge near Wenatchee has set Thursday as the day it plans to reopen after suspending operations when the weather turned warm after Thanksgiving weekend. Stevens Pass has been...
WENATCHEE, WA
99.9 The Point

The Top Ranked Ski Resort In America Is Two Hours From NoCo

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
WINTER PARK, CO
Club 93.7

Ready For a Winter Thrill? Try Snow Tubing This Season at Bowers Farm

Skiing, sledding, skating, you think you have checked off all the boxes for winter outdoor fun, but what about snow tubing?. I will completely admit, I'm not one for doing outdoor winter adventures. Put me on a beach, near the water, in the sun, and I am good to go. Although I did ski when I was younger, I'm just not a fan doing things outside in the cold, but my mind may have just been changed.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Areas#Ski Resorts#Orthocarolina
utahstories.com

Mountains of Money: What Happened to Utah Ski Resorts?

For better or for worse, our beloved ski resorts are full of high-speed quads, trams and gondolas. They race skiers atop mountains in less than half the time of the old rope tows or clunky, slow regular chair lifts. But there is just one downside …. Powder days have become...
UTAH STATE
matadornetwork.com

This winter hit the slopes with 30 percent off your snowboard and ski rental

It’s December, meaning it’s about time for some dashing through the snow. Ditch the sleigh and hit the slopes at any one of 50 ski destinations in North America and Europe, like Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Lake Tahoe, or Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and take advantage of a snowboard and ski rental discount delivered straight to your lodging. TravelZoo is offering a deal with Ski Butlers, the full-service ski and snowboard rental delivery company, that will take care of all your equipment needs and even pick up your rentals when you’re done.
LIFESTYLE
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 17 things to do in Charlotte this Thanksgiving week

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22 Ice Skating Whitewater Center | 9am to 8pm | $25 Day Pass, $6 parking | Details  Why you should go: The Whitewater Center’s outdoor ice skating rink is open for the winter season with an all-new ice skating trail in the Upper Pond — increasing the total size of the rink to more than […] The post Weekday Planner: 17 things to do in Charlotte this Thanksgiving week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
conwaydailysun.com

Ski touring centers, snowshoeing offer outdoor fun

BARTLETT — Cross-country ski touring centers enjoyed strong demand last season and that trend is expected to continue this season as outdoors enthusiasts head to the tracks and trails on snowshoes and skis. • Bear Notch Ski Touring in Bartlett offers 60 kilometers of scenic touring along the Saco River withtrails...
BARTLETT, NH
FOX 21 Online

Ski, Snowboard, Then Enjoy a Little Mexican Flare from Riverside Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Minn. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes Meteorologist Ken Slama to Spirit Mountain, home of the Riverside Bar and Grill. Their family-friendly menu offers a variety of food to help reenergize you before returning to the slopes this winter season. This week we tried their take on street tacos,...
DULUTH, MN
10Best

Celebrate winter at the best places to ski in North America

As winter approaches, we wanted to find the best places to enjoy skiing and snowboarding in North America. More specifically, we asked our readers to vote for their favorite ski hotels and resorts, ski towns, on-mountain restaurants, places to enjoy an apres-ski treat and go cross-country skiing. After four weeks of voting, the results are in.
TRAVEL
wsvaonline.com

Massanutten opens for skiing

Massanutten Resort has opened its slopes to skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 winter season. Skiing and riding on Southern Comfort, Paul’s Way and Diamond Jim started Saturday. With this year marking 50 years of snow sports at Massanutten, officials say guests can celebrate with limited-time promotions and enjoy...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
stepoutbuffalo.com

3 Lesser Known Ski Trips to Take Within 3 Hours of Buffalo

We have so much love for this city, but these winters can be grueling. You’re cooped up, downing vitamin D like it’s candy, and most likely questioning your sanity as you scrape the ice off your car for what feels like the millionth time. One thing we do...
BUFFALO, NY
Idaho State Journal

Bogus Basin to open backside Wed., launch night skiing Friday

Bogus Basin will open its Pine Creek backside chairlift on Wednesday and will launch night skiing this Friday, the non-profit ski resort announced on Tuesday afternoon, after receiving more than two feet of snow in recent days. Snow continues to fall on the mountain 16 miles north of Boise. Bogus...
BOISE, ID
KCBY

Mount Bachelor celebrates opening day Monday

BEND, Ore. — More Oregon ski resorts are announcing their opening plans for the season. Mount Bachelor in Bend will open its Little Pine Lift for the winter season on Monday. Ski Bowl on Mount Hood will be opening for night skiing on Wednesday, December 15. Daytime operations will...
BEND, OR
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy