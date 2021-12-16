ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How You Can Maximize Your Itemized Deductions This Tax Season

By Motley Fool Staff
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 16 hours ago

In this segment of "Financial Planning Q&A" on Motley Fool Live , recorded on Dec. 1 , Fool contributor Dan Caplinger shares some options for maximizing your itemized deductions.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 6/15/21

Dan Caplinger: "We will qualify to itemize deductions." It's going to be a change this year from previous years. We want to maximize those deductions. "Besides prepaying 2022 charitable contributions, can I also prepay some of our 2022 private health insurance premiums, deduct them in 2021? Any other suggestions for bundling deductions?"

Stephanie, you probably hit on most of the major ones. The one other place I'll take a look at or suggest that you take a look at has to do with state and local taxes, whether it's property taxes or income taxes. I know a lot of folks -- that $10,000 limitation on itemized deductions for state and local taxes comes into play here.

If that is an area, you're already up against that, then obviously it's not going to do you any good to try to accelerate that. In fact, you may want not to accelerate that because I've heard some rumblings up in Congress that they may try to restore the state and local tax deduction above the $10,000 limitation.

The odds of that being effective for 2021 are just about zero, but the odds of it being effective for 2022 are in my view much higher. That would be an area where it's often easy to try to double up or at least prepay the second half of a fiscal year property taxes before the end of the year. That's traditionally been one place to look.

You may talk to your private health insurance coverage provider and just ask them how much are they going to let you prepay in advance. It's probably not going to be beyond the termination date of whatever policy that you have, and it depends on whether your private health insurance runs on a calendar year basis, or a fiscal year, or something like that.

But charity is probably the one that gives you the most flexibility. Obviously, since it's all in your own mental accounting, you can prepay as many years' worth of those charitable contributions as you want. You just need to let your charity know, "Hey, we're doing a little bit of this in advance and so don't get used to getting five years' worth of stuff all-in-a-row because this is it." If you're comfortable with that thing, then that's an easy way to go.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Tips For Maximizing Tax Deductible Donations Before Dec. 31

Donating to charity can be a life-affirming thing to do—and as a bonus, it can help with your tax bill. If donating to charity is part of your tax plan for 2021, your deadline to make a tax-deductible donation is Dec. 31. Here are a couple of tips so...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Insurance Premiums#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
Motley Fool

How Much Will Your Social Security Benefit Rise in 2022?

Social Security benefits can increase from one year to the next. In 2022, seniors are getting a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment. You should expect a higher benefit in the coming year, but you may be disappointed in what it amounts to. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How to Reduce Your Taxes on 1099-MISC

Earned income is generally recorded in two ways for federal tax purposes. There is W-2 income and 1099-MISC income. The former is for employees, either full- or part-time; the latter is for contract workers, sometimes known as a freelancers. Here’s … Continue reading → The post How to Reduce Your Taxes on 1099-MISC appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Should You Max Out Your 401(k)?

Living comfortably in retirement is a crucial part of the traditional American Dream. But many Americans struggle to save enough before they leave the workforce. According to a 2021 survey from the Insured Retirement Institute, 51% of older workers don’t … Continue reading → The post Should You Max Out Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
Larry Lease

IRS Turning Its Focus Towards Crypto Transactions This Tax Season

Crypto transactions must be included in tax filings every year.Bermix Studio/Unsplash. As 2021 comes to a close, the tax season is fast approaching and now the IRS has turned its focus towards crypto investors. Form 1040, which all taxpapyers use to file their taxes has a question about cryptocurrency.
WSLS

What to keep in mind as you prep for tax season

As 2021 comes to a close, tax experts recommend you start preparing for tax season. Tax season changed a lot last year due to the pandemic. This year, the restructuring of taxes continues. Local tax expert and business owner, David Kembel, said year-end planning is always important and with recent...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
146K+
Followers
72K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy