The Redhawks’ winning streak came to an end on Tuesday as they fell to the Independence Knights 62-39 in a District 9-5A boys’ basketball matchup. “We’ve been playing really well. You know our guys have been doing a really good job,” head coach Stephen Friar said. “I think our weaknesses really were for us that we just came out really flat and kind of lifeless and everything in that starts from me. I take accountability for making sure our team comes out with energy and effort and instilling the mental toughness that we have to have.”

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO