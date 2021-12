According to History.com, human beings may have been observing the winter solstice as early as the Neolithic period, around 10,200 BC. Stone Age people would hold several types of rituals at sacred sites in celebration of the changing seasonal cycle. Even today, modern humans still practice spiritual or celebratory rituals for the shortest day of the year. Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer's new Bend Creative Music Project highlights the solstice in a creative way that outdoor enthusiasts of Central Oregon can appreciate.

