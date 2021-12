Selena Gomez has no time for the concern trolls. On Tuesday, the star posted a TikTok duet reacting to a clip of Dr. Dawn Bantel relaying the CDC's definition of "heavy drinking," which is "15 or more drinks a week for men and 8 or more drinks per week for women." Looking interested during the first half, Gomez comically changes her facial expression to one of worry when Dr. Bantel gets to the part about heavy drinking for women which, if you have a sense of humor, is obviously a joke.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO