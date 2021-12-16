December PMI Composite final print inches marginally lower M/M, comes in above consensus

We believe 2022 will be a much more difficult year for investing in semiconductors than 2021’s high tide that lifted almost all boats. The worldwide semiconductor market is expected to exceed the $500 billion mark for the first time in 2021, with year-on-year growth of 17-27%, according to sector organisations. Momentum is positive, as market estimates continue to creep up. Sector specialists forecast the semiconductor market to grow by 7.3% on average in 2022. Taking the FY22 sales estimates of the top 25 selling global semiconductor companies, analysts are forecasting 12.1% growth. However, given recent concerns about the Chinese economy casting a shadow over, for instance, new car and smartphone sales, this could prove too optimistic. China is a very important end-market for chips, and this could affect growth expectations. Also, the new Omicron variant could pose a threat to semiconductor sales estimates.

