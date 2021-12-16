ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

December PMI Composite final print inches marginally lower M/M, comes in above consensus

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

December U.S. PMI Composite Index (Final): 56.9 vs. 56.5 consensus and 57.2 prior. U.S. private sector businesses indicated a strong upturn in output at 2021 end, despite the rate of expansion easing to the slowest...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

e.l.f. Beauty: Both Profitability And Topline Growth Are At Risk

E.l.f. Beauty's operating profitability is at a significant risk, even though the company's valuation is suggesting otherwise. As 2021 is coming to an end, it appears that it will be yet another good year for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), following the upbeat 2020. So far the company has returned only around 18% since its IPO in 2016, which is a significant disappointment for a number of reasons.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Embracing Volatility: Buying The Sale On Oil Stocks, DUCs Running Out

Recent Oil and Gas Equities Volatility is a Buying Opportunity. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, “Black Friday,” there was a 12% drop in the price of oil. The combination of renewed Covid fears and shifting macro-economic dynamics sent volatility spiking and oil and gas equities plunging. Many pundits and “experts” who were late to the oil market rally were quick to call for the end — to this we say: “not so fast!”. We remain convinced that we are in the early innings of a multi-year bull market, and with a few clouds forming, we face head-first into the potential storm.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Markets Are Slowly Losing Strength (Technically Speaking For 12/20)

Defensive sectors are leading a few averages. I'll be writing today and tomorrow. The rest of the week will likely be spotty due to family commitments. The above graph shows the major sectors versus the SPY, using daily data. This gives us a near real-time look at what's moving the markets. First, all four defensive sectors are leading the SPY, indicating a clear risk-off attitude at year-end. Growth industries (industrials, basic materials, energy, and financials) are improving, which means we could start the year with a return to an aggressive trading sentiment.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Another day, another European energy cost record shattered

European natural gas prices (Dutch TTF) traded up another 21% today, after setting an all time record yesterday. US hub gas prices (NG1:COM) are ~$4 / mmbtu; Euro gas prices are up ~$8 today alone. Euro consumers are now paying ~14x the price paid by US consumers, up over 1,000%...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pmi#M M#Pmi Composite
Seeking Alpha

From Drought To Glut? Where To Position Yourself In The Chip Value Chain

We believe 2022 will be a much more difficult year for investing in semiconductors than 2021’s high tide that lifted almost all boats. The worldwide semiconductor market is expected to exceed the $500 billion mark for the first time in 2021, with year-on-year growth of 17-27%, according to sector organisations. Momentum is positive, as market estimates continue to creep up. Sector specialists forecast the semiconductor market to grow by 7.3% on average in 2022. Taking the FY22 sales estimates of the top 25 selling global semiconductor companies, analysts are forecasting 12.1% growth. However, given recent concerns about the Chinese economy casting a shadow over, for instance, new car and smartphone sales, this could prove too optimistic. China is a very important end-market for chips, and this could affect growth expectations. Also, the new Omicron variant could pose a threat to semiconductor sales estimates.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Fastly Stock: Price Has Fallen, But Near-Term Upside Could Be Limited

Fastly's ambitious $1B revenue roadmap by FY25 has failed to convince the market as its stock remains in consolidation. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) delivered an FQ3 report card that calmed the nerves of its investors. Its difficult year was made more challenging by the outages in Q2 that hit both its top and bottom line and investors' sentiments in that quarter. However, we also wrote in a previous article that the company has moved on from its challenges. CEO Joshua Bixby & Co. communicated an aggressive and ambitious $1B revenue roadmap by FY25 to try and kickstart an otherwise flagging stock performance in 2021.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Seeking Alpha

The Conference Board LEI for the U.S. increased in November

November Leading Indicators: +1.1% to 119.9 vs. +0.8% consensus and +0.9% prior. The Coincident Economic Index® for the U.S. increased by 0.3% in November to 106.7, following a 0.5% increase in October and no change in September. The Lagging Economic Index® for the U.S. decreased by 0.1% in November...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Stock Market Is Positioned For A Massive Move

Options expiration has come and gone. The week of December 17 had plenty of volatility, and this coming week may have even more. Now that the big quadruple witching options expiration date has passed, the market should be freer to move up or down as option gamma levels in the S&P 500 decline. It will "unpin" the S&P 500 from the 4,700 trading around for the entire month.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Materials sector weekly round-up: Huadi International logs biggest gain; Danimer Scientific slips to bottom

The S&P Materials Select Sector Index closed this trading week with a marginal +0.41% gain, while the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) was down -0.70%. London copper prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Dec. 15, hitting $9,325 a ton, as cautious investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on how soon it would conclude its bond-buying program. However, prices bounced back on Thursday, rising over 2% at $9,385 a ton, driven by improved risk sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve provided an upbeat tone on economic recovery.
INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

UK PMI composite dropped to 53.2, hit once again by COVID-19

UK PMI Manufacturing dropped from 58.1 to 57.6 in December, matched expectations. PMI Services dropped sharply from 58.5 to 53.2, well below expectation of 57.5, a 10-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 57.6 to 53.2, also a 10-month low. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said: “The flash...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Omicron hits UK businesses hard in December – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – The spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has hammered British hospitality and travel companies this month, sending private sector growth to a 10-month low, a survey showed ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England policy announcement. The preliminary “flash” IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers’...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Eurozone PMI composite dropped to 53.4, another blow from COVID-19

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing dropped from 58.4 to 58.0 in December, a 10-month low but above expectation of 57.7. PMI Services dropped from 55.9 to 53.3, an 8-month low and missed expectations of 54.2. PMI Composite dropped from 55.4 to 53.4, a 9-month low. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Natural Gas Market: I Am Carefully Long January Contract

This Thursday, I expect the EIA to report 3,412 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending Dec. 10. Last week (ending Dec. 10), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 16% w-o-w (from 122 to 142). However, the total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 1.9% below last year's level and as much as 16% below the 30-year average.
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For December 2021

Releasing two top December stocks from the MDA Growth and Dividend Breakout monthly portfolio and two top samples from prior portfolios. The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Inflation Expectations And The Metals

Popular measures of inflation such as the CPI and the PPI are backward-looking, but the financial markets are always trying to look forward. An implication is that prices in the financial markets are influenced to a far greater degree by changes in the expected future CPI (inflation expectations) than changes in the reported CPI.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy