While chatting with fans on social media, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn confirmed a fan theory...albeit one that had already been confirmed on the film's Blu-ray release. Asked whether it's possible Nathan Fillion's TDK (The Detachable Kid) had managed to survive the massacre of Squad members in the first 20 minutes of the movie. While the last time audiences saw the character he was choking on his own blood and lacked both of his arms, it's true that he was awake and breathing. That's what Gunn confirmed for a fan who asked on Twitter last night.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO