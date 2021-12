Last year, the U.S. government seized thousands of bitcoins from the online criminal marketplace known as Silk Road, but with the price of the cryptocurrency tripling since then, it has turned out to be an unexpected windfall for the government. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian breaks down how federal agents were able to seize so many bitcoins from the site and how the government is expected to use the valuable cryptocurrency. Dec. 6, 2021.

