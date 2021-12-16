AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty Images. Novartis has grown weary of waiting, dropping out of its deal to fund Mesoblast’s floundering COVID-19 treatment. Mesoblast’s stem cell-based therapy, remestemcel-L, was a hopeful in the works for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) who are dependent on a mechanical ventilator. In late August, the company’s stocks tumbled after the FDA came back, requiring more evidence to support commercial use of the drug. This was the second time the FDA has asked Mesoblast for more data on efficacy, the first time in October 2020.
