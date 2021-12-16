ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail works against Omicron in study

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Thursday a lab-study of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, found that the treatment...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wkzo.com

EU regulator okays COVID-19 treatments from GSK-Vir and Sobi

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Antibody#Covid#Reuters#Evusheld
wkzo.com

Britain banking on COVID antivirals to get through Omicron winter

(Reuters) – Britain expects to have antiviral COVID-19 pills produced by Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer available over the winter, its Antiviral Taskforce Chair said on Thursday, as Omicron continues its lightning advance through the country. Eddie Gray told reporters he expected both Merck’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s paxlovid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EC grants approval to Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for use in adults

The European Commission (EC) has granted approval to Merck’s (MSD) pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine, Vaxneuvance, for active immunisation to prevent invasive disease and pneumonia in adults aged 18 years and above. The vaccine is intended to prevent pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. With the latest approval, the vaccine can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J's

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 15-0 Thursday to change recommendations for Covid-19 vaccines to make clear that shots made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech are preferred over Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The new recommendation: "mRNA vaccines are preferred over the Janssen...
INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

EU regulator backs J&J COVID-19 booster dose in adults

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator on Wednesday recommended that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may be given at least two months after a first dose in those 18 years and older. A J&J booster dose may also be given after two...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) has submitted an approval request for Novavax's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday. Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
WORLD
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Bags FDA Approval for XELJANZ

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to the supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) for the first-of-its-kind oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor XELJANZ (tofacitinib). XELJANZ is designed to treat adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic, inflammatory disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Verywell Health

How Do Merck and Pfizer’s COVID Pills Compare?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, public health officials and researchers are looking for every tool to fight the virus. While vaccination should be the first line of defense, recently developed or repurposed antiviral medications may now offer treatment options as well. While some treatments already exist like remdesivir—which utilizes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New York Post

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID vaccines less effective at fighting Omicron: study

Pfizer and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines are not as effective in fighting off the Omicron variant compared to other strains, according to a new study published Monday. Researchers from the University of Oxford said in the pre-print paper that they had discovered a “substantial fall” in neutralizing antibodies when the Omicron variant was introduced to blood samples 28 days after participants received their second dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Novartis Drops Out of COVID-19 Deal with Mesoblast

Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty Images. Novartis has grown weary of waiting, dropping out of its deal to fund Mesoblast’s floundering COVID-19 treatment. Mesoblast’s stem cell-based therapy, remestemcel-L, was a hopeful in the works for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) who are dependent on a mechanical ventilator. In late August, the company’s stocks tumbled after the FDA came back, requiring more evidence to support commercial use of the drug. This was the second time the FDA has asked Mesoblast for more data on efficacy, the first time in October 2020.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy