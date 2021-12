When it comes to places that serve food, it doesn’t get much bigger than Parkville Market in Hartford. Sure, you could argue that it’s not strictly a restaurant, since it’s multiple vendors in one area, but we still consider it the largest restaurant in Connecticut. It is huge, it serves food, and if you’re looking for a variety of eats to please a picky group, this is one of your best bets. It’s the first food hall in the state, and it’s jam-packed with all kinds of spots to enjoy. You may not think of a food hall as a destination to hang out in, but that’s why Parkville Market is one of the most unique attractions in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO