New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all items rose 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the highest since May 1982, when it was 6.9%. Bitcoin jumped 2% after the report, trading around $50,000. But within the few hours, the price had dropped to below the $48,000 level. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO