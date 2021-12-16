ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline Bryan Relies On 'Classic' Item For Hilarious 'PRANKSMAS DAY 4'

By Kelly Fisher
 16 hours ago
Photo: Getty Images

“PRANKSMAS DAY 4” has arrived, and Caroline Bryan turned to a classic prank item to surprise unsuspecting friends. It turns out, air horns never go out of style… Caroline noted when she shared video evidence of her jokes on social media, this is “The Classic. The Airhorn. How it all started…😈”

Country star (and prankster) Luke Bryan ’s wife has been “plotting” Pranksmas — the hilarious holiday tradition — since at least August. She shared on Instagram at that time that she was already scheming, and even hinted at at what’s in store this year. One of the items included in her photo was “The Classic” air horn, a confetti cannon and more. She also apparently revealed her first Pranksmas victim: Caroline’s mother-in-law’s name is written in a notebook, and LeClaire Bryan commented that she’ll “stay away until after Christmas.”

She didn’t, though. LeClaire was Pranksmas victim No. 1 when Caroline shared the first video on Monday (December 13). Caroline posted, in part, with the hilarious first Pranksmas 2021 video: “…I was being a mean little terd to her! She got pretty angry!! Don’t poke the bear!! Merry Pranksmas everyone! Here we gooo.” On the second day of Pranksmas, “we waited months to prank our hilarious friend/wedding planner ( Hugh Howser ),” Caroline dished on Instagram on Tuesday (December 14). That’s when she teamed up with a few other family members to “mess with him,” and his reaction was priceless . On Pranksmas Day 3 (December 15), her victims “never saw it coming,” Caroline captioned her video that’s packed with people surprised by screeching tire sounds .

Watch Caroline’s latest Pranksmas joke here :

#Pranksmas
