ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jay-Z's $6 Million Patek Watch Has The Internet Buzzing: See The Rare Piece

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dA54q_0dOZbf8100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCjxD_0dOZbf8100
Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z isn't just businessman, he's a business, man.

The Roc Nation CEO isn't usually one to rock a bunch of expensive jewelry, so when he does, it's usually more expensive and luxurious than some minds can fathom. On Wednesday, Hov gave the ultimate watch flex, rocking a Tiffany-blue Patek Philippe Nautilus that typically costs a whopping $6.5 million. However, since Jay is an official ambassador of Tiffany & Co, he most likely didn't have to do much to get his hands on the rare piece.

The multi-Grammy Award winning star showed off his blue Patek as he attended the Hollywood premiere of The Harder They Fall, in which he acts as the executive producer. Hov's watch flex comes just one week after Patek Philippe shocked watch collectors, explaining that, although they still planned to discontinue production of its ultra-coveted Nautilus 5711, they would release one final version of the piece. According to GQ's Cam Wolf , when it comes to the world of watch collecting, “there is no greater treasure than a Patek Philippe kissed with an official stamp from legendary jeweler Tiffany & Co.”

Jay's light flexing doesn't stop him from continuing his legacy in uplifting the community via his works. During a Q&A session at the premiere of the Higher They Fall, the music mogul spoke about the importance of the film’s all-Black cast, sharing:

“The fact that we could tell stories of people that really existed and bring their story to life. It’s not a documentary — it’s a fantasy, but the names of people existed, and that cherry on top for us is super prideful.”

Catch The Harder They Fall, streaming on Netflix now.

Comments / 75

Crash Cutta
3h ago

it’s a lot of hatred, jealous and racist comments on this one.. this man came from nothing.. he now owns a nba team, a record label, a streaming service, he’s married to beyoncé, he’s making movies and so much more.. every American has the opportunity to become as wealthy as they want to be regardless of your race and background.. i personally wouldn’t buy a $6 million watch if i was able to but when you have everything already, who knows what they’ll buy..

Reply
10
Muffdiver
5h ago

I dont judge guys but that's one ugly ass dude. He looks like "Joe Camel"!

Reply(4)
9
K Smith
5h ago

A 6,000,000 watch🤔 why tho it does the same thing my 60.00 watch does it keeps time it doesn't tell it tho🤣

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
republic-online.com

Cardi B hails her 'sexy and tasty' Whipshots

Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
nowdecatur.com

Beyonce Hits The Town Wearing A $32,000 Gucci Outfit

Beyonce was all sparkles when she hit the town this week for a date night with husband Jay-Z. She was showing off her $13,000 silver blazer with $10,800 matching legwear. She wore diamond hoops, clear-framed shades and carried one of Gucci’s bedazzled clutch purses worth $8,500. The ensemble was topped off with perfectly matched, fingerless gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family. And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The family are notoriously private when it comes to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Roc Nation#Sauceyfarms#Q A
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iheart.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Lands Major Beauty Campaign

Ye's newest love landed a major beauty campaign for a makeup collaboration between Netflix's hit series Bridgerton and the renowned Pat McGrath Labs. Vinetria, the 22-year-old model most recently romantically connected to the DONDA rapper, is serving up face in the campaign. Page Six obtained some of the photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Ooh Na, Na: Rihanna Shuts Down Fenty Beauty Baby Rumor In Hilarious DM Exchange With A Fan

Rihanna is setting those pesky pregnant rumors straight, well…kinda. Following her historic National Hero of Barbados award on Nov. 28, some social media detectives were hard at work speculating whether the Fenty Beauty billionaire was expecting her first child with her Harlem honey A$AP Rocky. A few fans and critics swore that the star was hiding a burgeoning baby bump as she dazzled in a silky caramel-colored gown by Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta during the prestigious ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Beyoncé Stuns for the Gram Wearing A Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, in a Rare Intimate Moment With Husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé took to the gram last night and blessed us with pics of her and her husband Jay-Z on what appears to be a date night. The billionaire couple has managed to maintain a level of privacy regarding their private lives which includes social media, so when they do share visuals, the fans lose their minds, the shots are shared around the world and every frame is dissected. And after taking one look at Bey’s outfit that is exactly what we did. Besides the love for her husband that she clearing showed in the shots which included a boomerang of them intimately hugging, kissing, and laughing, Beyonce clearing was feeling her outfit as she gave us a glimpse of every detail of her look. The singer, entertainer, mom, and wife, posed in the Gucci x Balenciaga The Hacker Project Crystal Hourglass Jacket which is currently out of stock on Gucci’s website but is listed at $13K. Including the $11,800 bag in a shape of a heart from the Gucci Aria Collectin by Alessandro Michele. Dissected. The Hacker Project is available to shop online at Balenciaga.com and Gucci.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Here are Tyler, the Creator’s favourite Jay-Z songs

It’s always fascinating to learn the favourite songs of artists and Tyler, the Creator’s picks for the best Jay-Z songs might surprise you. It started when Spotify’s Carl Chery asked his Twitter followers what their top five favourite Jay-Z songs were (“without overthinking it”), in celebration of the rapper’s birthday on December 4th.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé's Latest Photo Dump Includes a $13K Silver Jacket and PDA with Jay-Z

Beyoncé, the queen of Instagram outfit photo dumps, just posted another jaw-dropping ensemble to the platform, this time accompanied by some cameos from Jay-Z. Last night, the Tiffany & Co. ambassador shared a series of snaps featuring her and her husband from their recent trip to Las Vegas. The PDA-filled photos show the couple posing side by side, as well as Jay-Z kissing Bey while seemingly seated at a restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy