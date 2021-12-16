ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Truck Collides With Car In Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZKRY_0dOZbbb700

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP is urging drivers to take it easy on the roads as the rain tapers off in the valley.

Despite the change in weather, the roads are still slick. Officers are hoping to avoid crashes like one that happened Thursday morning on I-5 in Sacramento.

Around 3 a.m. an Amazon big rig and a Kia Soul collided in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Cosumnes River Boulevard. The driver of the big rig wasn’t injured, however, the driver of the Kia left the scene in an ambulance. It’s unknown how badly the driver was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CBS Sacramento

Driver Of Big Rig Dies After Crashing On Del Paso Road Near I-5

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The driver of a big rig died after the vehicle overturned and crashed in the area of Del Paso Road and I-5 Thursday morning, Sacramento police confirmed. A CBS13 photographer on the scene said the truck cab and trailer were upside down. The crash forced a road closure in the area for several hours. The driver of the big rig was only described as an adult man. His name has not yet been released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information has been provided by the police.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snow: Sacramento Family Stuck in Tahoe, Snowplow Driver Digs Out Vehicles

STRAWBERRY (CBS13) — Snow in the Sierra blanketed trees, grassy knolls, hillsides and the rooftops of cars and buildings, and for the first time Thursday, many areas got a break from the storm. In that time, a Sacramento family who has been stuck in Tahoe for two days was able to get back down Highway 50 and home. “We came up to find a Christmas tree and we got stuck in Tahoe for a couple days,” said Lydia, a mother from Sacramento. She said their family wasn’t able to drive home because of road closures and she didn’t feel comfortable with “a car...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Breaks Out At Mobile Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Sacramento Wednesday morning. The fire happened at the park off Whispering Palms Drive. Firefighters have knocked down the fire and searched the home. No one was injured and there were no victims, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been released. Metro Fire onscene of a mobile home fire off Whispering Palms. Fire has been knocked down, search complete, no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/7c1O5xlfLt — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 15, 2021  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Westbound I-80 Reopens In Placer County After Fatal Crash, CHP Says

CISCO GROVE (CBS13) — A fatal crash briefly shut down a portion of westbound Interstate 80 in Placer County Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP Truckee, the crash happened along westbound I-80 near Cisco Grove. All westbound lanes were being held at Truckee and the Nevada state line. As of 6 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to Caltrans. Cal Fire’s Grass Valley Command Center said one person died after crashing into a Caltrans vehicle. No other deaths or injuries were reported. The CHP did issue a warning for drivers to slow down and travel safely. Chain controls were still in effect for the area. Another big storm is rolling through the area Wednesday and into Thursday. Heavy rain and snow were falling across the Sierra.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Major Union Pacific Train Fuel Leak Spans Dozens Of Miles Between Sacramento, Dixon Areas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Approximately 900 gallons of fuel leaked from a train between Sacramento and Dixon, Union Pacific said Wednesday. The spill happened along a 37-mile stretch before it was discovered. Union Pacific said there were no reported exposures or injuries in the incident. An environmental response team was dispatched to the area to assess the leak and determine what to do next.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Check On Seniors Who Decided To Shelter In Place Amid Downtown SMUD Outage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Day three of the power outage in downtown Sacramento forced thousands to seek shelter or shelter in place as temperatures drop. CBS13 followed residents who made the decision to stay and learned what was done when it just wasn’t safe to do so. “We recognize it’s going to be cold tonight, so we wanted to give them the option to go to these hotels,” said Erik Krause with SMUD on Thursday. As Sacramento Regional Transit buses pulled up, there was confusion inside the Wong Center. “I have two residents here, so what is the plan?” one person asked. Translators were brought in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

SMUD Gives Estimated Time For Full Power Restoration After Downtown Fire

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said power should be fully restored by 6 a.m. Friday to those impacted by this week’s explosion and fire at a downtown Sacramento substation. The outage was caused by a fire at SMUD Substation A in downtown Sacramento Tuesday morning. The utility said much of downtown Sacramento is served by three networks from that substation. Around 1,300 customers, including businesses and government buildings, were left powerless within a six-block radius. SMUD said Networks 1 and 3 were restored by 9 a.m. Wednesday, and 550 customers on Network 2 will remain without power until Friday’s expected...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Downtown Power Outage Enters Third Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 500 SMUD customers are still without power in downtown Sacramento on Thursday morning. There are blocks where the power has been restored, but in Old Sacramento, it was completely dark Thursday morning — and that’s why there are emergency lights around the area. Power isn’t expected to be fully restored until Friday morning, SMUD says. Seniors living in the Riverview Apartments along 6th and I streets were shuttled to hotels on Wednesday night. The Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment agency permitted the seniors to stay in their apartments on the first night of the outage, but a second...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Work Overnight On Downtown SMUD Substation; Hundreds Still Without Power

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Power is gradually being restored to parts of downtown Sacramento that were left in darkness Tuesday after a massive outage left homes, government buildings and businesses in the dark. As a result, a mandatory evacuation was put in place for one senior housing complex on I street, since it needs power for its fire suppression system. Officials said around 150 seniors were in need of shelter. Be aware of major intersections such as J St and 3rd St where traffic signals are inoperative. Approach with caution and treat as a stop sign.— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 15, 2021 The outage...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Early Morning 2-Alarm Fire Damages Shop Building At Sheldon High School

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An early morning fire has damaged a building at Sheldon High School on Monday. Metro Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 1 a.m. and found the fire was coming from a large building with classrooms at one end and two shop rooms at the other end. A second alarm was called. pic.twitter.com/acKomhLUDE — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 13, 2021 The bulk of the fire was coming from one of the two shop rooms, firefighters say. Flames were coming out of the roof at one point. Firefighters were able to contain most of the flames to just that one shop room. However, firefighters say the second shop room and some adjacent classrooms suffered some smoke damage. No injuries were reported. District officials say Sheldon High plans to open as normal, with only the Building Trade class needing to be relocated. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation, but district officials say initial reports show now indication of suspicious activity.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Roof Of Two-Story Sacramento Home Being Built Collapses

A home that was under construction has collapsed, Photos tweeted by the Sacramento Fire Department show the roof of the home, which was covered in shingles and siding, lying partly on the floor of the home and partly leaning up against the side of the unfinished walls. Incident info: Two-Story residential home under construction collapsed just before 2pm on the 700 Block of Harris Ave. No injuries occurred. pic.twitter.com/dLo3hZSkPk — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 13, 2021 The Fire Department says the collapse happened just before 2 p.m. along the 700 block of Harris Avenue. No one was injured in the incident. Strong winds have been moving through the Sacramento region, knocking down trees and power lines.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested, Another Sought After Officer Shot In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — One suspect is in custody and the search is underway for a second suspect after an officer was shot in Turlock Thursday evening, authorities said. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was shot but is expected to be OK. In a news conference Thursday night, Turlock police said it was a California Highway Patrol officer who was shot. The situation was unfolding in the area of Lane and High streets. The sheriff’s office said a deputy with an auto theft task force had put out a call for help. Multiple agencies are a part of the...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

SMUD Outages Mostly Resolved After Storm Knocks Out Power To Many Customers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County was affected by power outages as the storm rolled through our region on Monday. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, SMUD’s outage map shows a total of almost 454 customers without power. Most of Monday’s outages, which saw tens of thousands of people lose power, have been resolved. There are still more than 150 SMUD customers without power in the Elk Grove and North Natomas areas. Most other outages are seeing fewer than 10 customers in the dark. SMUD crews have been busy dealing with the outages to try and restore power as fast as possible.  
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly Stockton Hit-And-Run Identified As 70-Year-Old Man

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The alleged driver wanted for a Stockton hit-and-run that left a man dead back in July has been arrested. Stockton police say the original incident happened back on July 25 around 6 p.m. A 40-year-old man was struck by a vehicle along the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street that day. Officers say the man was rushed to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. Detectives were able to get a description of the vehicle that struck the man, but they have still been trying to develop information about the driver. Last week, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 70-year-old Guillermo Sotolongo and he was arrested. Sotolongo has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder, police say.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento Leaves 6 In Critical Condition

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A multi-vehicle crash involving three cars and six victims occurred Saturday evening, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. The crash took place at Calvin Road and Power Inn Road and crews are currently on the scene. The six people injured are in critical condition. This is a developing story. New details will be added when more information is available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fair Oaks Woman, 28, Suspected Of DUI In Ceres Crash That Killed 2

CERES (CBS13) – A Fair Oaks woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Ceres left two people dead over the weekend. Ceres police say, just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of W. Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road. Two vehicles, a pickup truck and sedan, were involved and both had major damage. Officers believe pickup truck driver ran through a red light at the intersection and then crashed into the sedan. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released at this point in the investigation, but Ceres police say they were both 19-year-old men. The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as 28-year-old Fair Oaks resident Danielle Morgan. She has since been arrested and is facing charges of DUI and murder, Ceres police say.  
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Drunk Driver Car Crashes Into Concrete Wall In Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) — A vehicle crashed into a concrete wall in Auburn where officers found it and arrested the driver, said the Auburn Police Department. After arriving on the scene, officers found the car sitting on top of the wall at the intersection of High Street and College Way. Apparently, the crash caused to the vehicle to slide almost completely over the wall. After testing the driver’s blood-alcohol levels, they found that the driver was above the legal limit. The driver is presumed safe and there are no reports of any other injuries.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Businesses In The Low Country Brace For Another Round Of Wet Weather

COLFAX (CBS13) – The overnight storm left its mark by dumping several feet of snow in Northern California. Sergey Ivchanko and his family were trekking to the low country from Sacramento to take advantage of the winter coat that’s fallen over Colfax. He’ll take this shovel and pack snow into a truck and bring it back to the valley, so he can give his niece and nephew a winter wonderland at home. “My family did it when I was a kid,” he said. Across Placer County, a handful of schools had to close Tuesday because of the slick roads. The drive up I-80 turned...
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Transported To Hospital After Apartment Fire In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire in Sacramento Saturday morning. Firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the structure fire in 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard just after 5 a.m. where they found fire on the second floor of the apartment building. There were no additional details provided regarding the cause of the fire, or on the person taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

I-80, Highway 50 Back Open In Sierra; Another Cold Storm On The Way

COLFAX (CBS13) — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the high country are back open after going through closures Tuesday morning after a significant snowstorm moved in. I-80 was completely shut down overnight. It just reopened to passenger cars with chain controls. No tractor trailers yet. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/zLUnkEGKG9 — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) December 14, 2021 Caltrans says I-80 was closed from the junction Highway 174 in Colfax to the Nevada State Line. Downed power lines are the main issue, along with the whiteout conditions that have popped up at times during the storm. I-80 was back open in both directions by 7 a.m....
COLFAX, CA
