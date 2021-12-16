ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

By Charles Riley
CNN
CNN
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into...

CNN

Interest rates are set to rise next year. Here's what that means

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve has sent a clear signal...
BUSINESS
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit its highest level on record

New York (CNN Business) — A key inflation gauge showed that US prices continued to climb in November as pandemic-era supply chain chaos and a labor shortage continues. The producer price index — which tracks the average changes in selling prices that domestic producers receive over time — rose 9.6% over the 12 months ended in November. It was the biggest jump since the data series was first calculated in November 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and a larger advance than economists had expected.
BUSINESS
CNN

Inflation is out of control. It's time for the Fed to raise interest rates

Dana M. Peterson is an executive vice president and chief economist at The Conference Board. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Inflation now tops the list of complaints among US consumers. Prices for everything, from necessities like food, energy and shelter, to luxury goods like autos and vacations, continue to climb. Amid this worsening challenge, Americans are looking for some relief.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
104.1 WIKY

Norway hikes interest rates, with more expected

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as widely expected, and said more hikes were likely next year although that would depend on the impact of a surge in coronavirus infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant. Norges Bank’s monetary policy...
BUSINESS
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Uk#The Bank Of England#Omicron#Monetary Policy Committee
Street.Com

Premarket Movers Thursday After Bank of England Rate Hike

Stock futures traded higher as investors cheered tighter monetary policies in 2022. Stock futures edged higher Thursday after the Bank of England moved to curb inflation and raised interest rates. Here are some of the top movers ahead of Thursday's session. 1. Accenture ACN | Up 9.4%. Shares of Accenture...
STOCKS
The Independent

Turkish lira dips to new low after another interest rate cut

Turkey’s Central Bank again cut a key interest rate Thursday despite soaring consumer prices that are making it difficult for people to buy food and other basic goods, sending the country's currency to record lows against the U.S. dollar.The bank’s monetary policy committee said it is cutting the rate from 15% to 14%, though inflation is running at 21%, according to official data. It is in line with the policies of President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has been pressing for low borrowing costs to boost growth, exports and investments ahead of elections in a year and a...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

"Pound Surging Higher" against Euro, Dollar on Bank of England Rate Hike

"The market had largely priced out a hike. This a surprise" - Mizuho. Above: Andrew Bailey - Governor, Bank of England. Image courtesy of the Bank of England, reproduced under CC licensing conditions. The Bank of England raised their main interest rates by 15 basis points to 0.25% and the...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Top central banks go their own ways into 2022

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens. The Fed on Wednesday doubled the pace at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Euro zone bonds shaken by central bank moves

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday after the Bank of England delivered a surprise rate rise and the European Central Bank cut stimulus, but the bonds selloff was limited as the ECB pledged to continue monetary support in 2022. Bond yields, which move...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
