OHIO: Senate Passes A Concealed Carry Bill
The Ohio senate passes a new concealed carry bill that will make it easier to carry a gun without a license.
Via Fox19
Senate Bill 215 passed by a 23-8 vote. ( Summary )
SB215 was introduced by Sen. Terry Johnson (R-Batavia) and 13 co-sponsors in August.
The bill makes concealed carry licenses optional—thereby removing background checks and training minimums—for those 21 and over who wish to carry a firearm.
The bill also eliminates the requirement that Ohioans promptly notify law enforcement officers during a traffic stop if they have a concealed weapon.
