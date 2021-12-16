ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

5 children die in bouncy castle accident in Australia

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xu68_0dOZbMYK00

SYDNEY (AP) — Five children died and four others were in critical condition on Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 10 meters (33 feet) into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania.

The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year.

The children who died included two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police Commissioner Darren Hine. Police later Thursday confirmed a fifth child died in the hospital.

Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

Five other children were being treated, including four in critical condition. Hine said an investigation is underway.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police officers consoling each other as paramedics provided first aid to victims.

Parents arrived at the school gate to collect their children as helicopters ferried the injured to hospitals.

Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein called the incident “simply inconceivable… I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another.”

Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams told reporters “several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters.”

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders,” Williams said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

$500 to $1,000 cash rewards offered for wanted criminals in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Jeremy de Verteuil – Sexual Assault of a Child Ericha Elizabeth Sanchez – Aggravated Robbery Zachary Ray Owen – Aggravated Robbery Jeffrey Scott Segura – […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Gutwein
AccuWeather

5 schoolchildren dead after high winds rip bouncy castle off the ground

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Five schoolchildren died in Australia on Thursday when authorities say a bounce castle they were playing in during a celebration was picked up by a gust of wind and the children fell out of it. The incident occurred at a school in Devonport in Australia's island...
ACCIDENTS
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Tasmania Police#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
SFGate

2 Alabama friends missing on California trip were murdered, police say

Two friends from Alabama who flew to Sacramento to enjoy a California vacation have likely been murdered, police say. LaDexter Pelt, 25, of Greene County, Ala., and John DuBose Jr., 20, of Tuscaloosa arrived at Sacramento International Airport on the morning of November 4. Surveillance footage obtained by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office shows the men getting into a dark blue, four-door sedan, potentially a Nissan or Toyota, at the airport. According to family members, their last contact was a confirmation from Pelt to his mother that he'd arrived in Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thought Catalog

The Tragic Story Of A Man Who Died Going Through The McDonald’s Drive Thru

42-year-old Tony Eyles died doing something most of us have done a hundred times: going to a drive thru to pick up some food or coffee at the start of a long day. It was 5:30am and Eyles’ stop at a McDonald’s should have been a quick detour on the way to his job. Instead, the Vancouver man died in a freak accident no one could have seen coming.
ACCIDENTS
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Man jailed after being filmed beating own pet Labrador with mallet

A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after he was filmed beating his golden Labrador with a mallet in his backyard. Neighbours recorded Jamie Graham twice smashing the dog across the head with the weapon outside his home in South Shields.The animal could be seen desperately cowering behind a discarded fridge in the footage before his owner strikes him two times.The 25-year-old was handed the jail term at Newcastle Magistrates Court after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to the animal in October.RSPCA Inspector Teri-Ann Fannon, who was sent to investigate after receiving the film, said that other family members had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kill the Bill Bristol: Pair jailed for 'despicable' actions

Two men have been jailed for their part in a protest that turned violent outside a city-centre police station. William Houlton and Callum Middleton pleaded guilty to a charge of riot at Bristol Crown Court on Friday. The court was told Middleton launched a firework into a crowd and Houlton...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy