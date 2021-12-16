Speeding Mercedes driver dies in Bronx crash after blowing through red lights, passenger critically hurt Marcus Santos/New York Daily News

A speeding Mercedes driver blew threw multiple red lights before crashing in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving the motorist dead and his passenger critically hurt, cops said.

Kreshnik Kajtazaj was speeding east on Morris Park Ave. 1998 Mercedes-Benz ML 320, blowing through red lights, when he veered off the roadway near Haight Ave. and slammed into a pole about 12:15 a.m., police said.

Kajtazaj, 26, died at the scene from severe head trauma.

Medics rushed his 24-year-old passenger to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Kajtazaj was a mile from home when he crashed, according to cops.