ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Speeding Mercedes driver dies in Bronx crash after blowing through red lights, passenger critically hurt

By Barry Paddock, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICkfy_0dOZbCj400
Speeding Mercedes driver dies in Bronx crash after blowing through red lights, passenger critically hurt Marcus Santos/New York Daily News

A speeding Mercedes driver blew threw multiple red lights before crashing in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving the motorist dead and his passenger critically hurt, cops said.

Kreshnik Kajtazaj was speeding east on Morris Park Ave. 1998 Mercedes-Benz ML 320, blowing through red lights, when he veered off the roadway near Haight Ave. and slammed into a pole about 12:15 a.m., police said.

Kajtazaj, 26, died at the scene from severe head trauma.

Medics rushed his 24-year-old passenger to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Kajtazaj was a mile from home when he crashed, according to cops.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

SEE IT: Teens shimmy four stories down outside of burning East Village NYCHA tower to escape fatal blaze: ‘I was praying to God’

A pair of death-defying East Village teens, in a miracle descent from their family’s burning apartment, shimmied four stories down a slender pipe to escape the lethal blaze. A neighbor’s dramatic video captured the terrifying scene as the brother and sister, with flames raging and black smoke billowing only a few feet above their heads, climbed out a window early Thursday and worked their way ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Stranger splashes mystery liquid in face of NYC MTA subway booth worker

An MTA subway station booth worker was hospitalized after a crazed stranger splashed a mystery liquid in her face, police said Thursday. Startling surveillance video shows the transit employee standing at the door of her Bronx token booth when a man walks up to her and suddenly squirts what appears to be a water bottle about 11 a.m. Wednesday, cops said. The victim’s face, hair and arm were ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy