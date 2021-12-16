Three Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Multiple Robberies

Photo: Getty Images

NORWALK (CNS) - Three juvenile suspects in multiple armed robberies in southeast Los Angeles County are in police custody today.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau Major Detail discovered during their investigation of a series of armed robberies in Norwalk and Industry that the suspects were described by police as Black males who were armed with a handgun, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Metro Detail detectives responded to robberies in those cities on Tuesday and were able to identify the suspects' vehicle and a license plate. The license plate was entered as a ''felony vehicle armed and dangerous,'' which alerted all LASD patrol stations.

Shortly after, a deputy from the Lakewood Sheriff's Station on patrol spotted the suspects' vehicle and stopped them. During a search of the vehicle deputies recovered over $1,000 and evidence linking the juvenile suspects to multiple robberies, Viera said.

Detectives said they believe the same three juvenile suspects are responsible for a series of armed robberies that occurred between Sunday and Tuesday at multiple gas stations and convenience stores in Bellflower, Industry, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Whittier and Downey.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau - Major Detail at 562-946- 7150. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.