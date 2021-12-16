ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Introduction to Bipolar High-Power Impulse Magnetron Sputtering

Cover picture for the articleJoin the audience for a live webinar at 3 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. CET on 20 January 2022 exploring thin film deposition using Bipolar High-Power Impulse Magnetron Sputtering. In this webinar, Daniel Lundin will give an introduction to thin film deposition using Bipolar High-Power Impulse Magnetron Sputtering (Bipolar HiPIMS), and how this...

scitechdaily.com

Tetra-Neutron Experiment: Understanding of Nuclear Forces Might Have To Be Significantly Changed

The tetra-neutron – experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons. While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three, or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Observation of Feshbach resonances between a single ion and ultracold atoms

The control of physical systems and their dynamics on the level of individual quanta underpins both fundamental science and quantum technologies. Trapped atomic and molecular systems, neutral1 and charged2, are at the forefront of quantum science. Their extraordinary level of control is evidenced by numerous applications in quantum information processing3,4 and quantum metrology5,6. Studies of the long-range interactions between these systems when combined in a hybrid atom"“ion trap7,8 have led to landmark results9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19. However, reaching the ultracold regime-where quantum mechanics dominates the interaction, for example, giving access to controllable scattering resonances20,21-has so far been elusive. Here we demonstrate Feshbach resonances between ions and atoms, using magnetically tunable interactions between 138Ba+ ions and 6Li atoms. We tune the experimental parameters to probe different interaction processes-first, enhancing three-body reactions22,23 and the related losses to identify the resonances and then making two-body interactions dominant to investigate the ion's sympathetic cooling19 in the ultracold atomic bath. Our results provide deeper insights into atom"“ion interactions, giving access to complex many-body systems24,25,26,27 and applications in experimental quantum simulation28,29,30.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Researchers probe the performance of high-temperature superconductor

The next generation of superconducting magnets has the potential to revolutionize fields such as energy storage, particle accelerators and medicine. The magic behind these tools lies in the high-temperature superconducting (HTS) wires that power them. A FAMU-FSU College of Engineering team has discovered how to optimize a type of HTS...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A light-fuelled nanoratchet shifts a coupled chemical equilibrium

Biological molecular machines enable chemical transformations, assembly, replication and motility, but most distinctively drive chemical systems out of-equilibrium to sustain life1,2. In such processes, nanometre-sized machines produce molecular energy carriers by driving endergonic equilibrium reactions. However, transforming the work performed by artificial nanomachines3,4,5 into chemical energy remains highly challenging. Here, we report a light-fuelled small-molecule ratchet capable of driving a coupled chemical equilibrium energetically uphill. By bridging two imine6,7,8,9 macrocycles with a molecular motor10,11, the machine forms crossings and consequently adopts several distinct topologies by either a thermal (temporary bond-dissociation) or photochemical (unidirectional rotation) pathway. While the former will relax the machine towards the global energetic minimum, the latter increases the number of crossings in the system above the equilibrium value. Our approach provides a blueprint for coupling continuous mechanical motion performed by a molecular machine with a chemical transformation to reach an out-of-equilibrium state.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Neanderthals changed ecosystems 125,000 years ago

Hunter-gathers caused ecosystems to change 125,000 years ago. These are the findings of an interdisciplinary study by archeologists from Leiden University in collaboration with other researchers. Neanderthals used fire to keep the landscape open and thus had a big impact on their local environment. The study will be published in the journal Science Advances on 15 December.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Mott insulator of strongly interacting two-dimensional semiconductor excitons

In condensed-matter physics, Mott insulators are an important phase involving strongly interacting electrons because of their intricate relationship with high-temperature superconductors1,2. Mott phases were recently observed for both bosonic and fermionic species in atomic systems3,4,5,6,7,8,9. However, in the solid state, the fingerprint of a Mott insulator implemented with bosons has yet to be found. Here we demonstrate such signature by exploring the Bose"“Hubbard model using semiconductor excitons confined in a two-dimensional lattice. We emphasize the regime where on-site interactions are comparable to the energy separation between lattice-confined states. We then observe that a Mott phase is accessible, with at most two excitons uniformly occupying each lattice site. The technology introduced here allows us to programme the geometry of the lattice that confines the excitons. This versatility, combined with the long-range nature of dipolar interactions between excitons, provides a route to explore many-body phases that spontaneously break the lattice symmetry10,11.
PHYSICS
Physics World

Shining a light on the nanoscale

Researchers in the US have managed to reveal nanoscale optical and electronic band information of 2D semiconducting materials, using visible light. By employing a hyper-focusing technique they developed previously, the team managed to push beyond the diffraction limits of visible light to achieve a resolution of just a few nanometres. They say that this technique could help characterize the nanoscale properties of 2D and 3D materials to improve our understanding of catalysis, quantum optics and nanoelectronics.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Whispering electrons in graphene

(Nanowerk News) Whispering gallery modes (WGMs) are quite common in acoustics and optics. They denote the guided waves circulating along a concave surface, the seminal example being the whispering galleries of St. Paul’s cathedral: someone whispering on one side of the gallery can be heard all along the circumference of the gallery thanks to WGMs.
PHYSICS
Physics World

Evidence grows for tetraneutrons as hypothetical clusters are glimpsed in Germany

The tetraneutron, a hypothetical cluster of four bound neutrons, has been glimpsed by physicists in Germany. Although the measurement is well below the statistical significance required for a discovery, the observation is the latest possible sighting of the tetraneutron in the past two decades. Confirming the existence of the tetraneutron would shake-up our understanding of the forces that bind nuclei together and could also provide insights into neutron stars.
ASTRONOMY
Physics World

How the Netherlands is forging ahead in quantum technologies

Taken from the December 2021 issue of Physics World where it appeared under the headline "A quantum promise". Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Freeke Heijman from Quantum Delta NL tells Martijn Boerkamp about the opportunities and challenges of quantum...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

'Crazy' light emitters: Physicists see an unusual quantum phenomenon

(Nanowerk News) A highly unusual movement of light emitting particles in atomically-thin semiconductors was experimentally confirmed by scientists from the Würzburg–Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat–Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter. Electronic quasiparticles, known as excitons, seemed to move in opposite directions at the same time. Professor Alexey...
PHYSICS
Physics World

Quantum entanglement of two macroscopic objects is the Physics World 2021 Breakthrough of the Year

The Physics World 2021 Breakthrough of the Year goes to two independent teams for entangling two macroscopic vibrating drumheads, thereby advancing our understanding of the divide between quantum and classical systems. The winners are Mika Sillanpää and colleagues at Aalto University, Finland and the University of New South Wales, Australia, together with a team led by John Teufel and Shlomi Kotler of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Generating topology from loss in hybrid light-matter particles

Losing particles can lead to positive, robust effects. An international collaboration has demonstrated a novel topology arising from losses in hybrid light-matter particles, introducing a new avenue to induce the highly-prized effects inherent to conventional topological materials, which can potentially revolutionize electronics. Led by Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and...
CHEMISTRY
techxplore.com

New technique advances the way researchers measure and analyze battery materials

A popular adage in data analysis is that you can only control what you can measure. For researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), precise and accurate measurement is crucial to understand and optimize lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Li-ion batteries are everywhere, from personal devices to electric vehicles and stationary...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The revolution evolution

Machine-learning algorithms for protein structure prediction can now generate models directly from sequences. However, photosynthetic assemblies represent a challenge due to additional levels of complexity arising from their multi-protein nature and presence of cofactors. The Protein Data Bank (PDB) - a shared resource of the atomic coordinates - is approaching...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MoirÃ© enhanced charge density wave state in twisted 1T-TiTe/1T-TiSe heterostructures

Nanoscale periodic moirÃ© patterns, for example those formed at the interface of a twisted bilayer of two-dimensional materials, provide opportunities for engineering the electronic properties of van der Waals heterostructures1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11. In this work, we synthesized the epitaxial heterostructure of 1T-TiTe2/1T-TiSe2 with various twist angles using molecular beam epitaxy and investigated the moirÃ© pattern induced/enhanced charge density wave (CDW) states with scanning tunnelling microscopy. When the twist angle is near zero degrees, 2"‰Ã—"‰2 CDW domains are formed in 1T-TiTe2, separated by 1"‰Ã—"‰1 normal state domains, and trapped in the moirÃ© pattern. The formation of the moirÃ©-trapped CDW state is ascribed to the local strain variation due to atomic reconstruction. Furthermore, this CDW state persists at room temperature, suggesting its potential for future CDW-based applications. Such moirÃ©-trapped CDW patterns were not observed at larger twist angles. Our study paves the way for constructing metallic twist van der Waals bilayers and tuning many-body effects via moirÃ© engineering.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Graphene-based dual-functional chiral metamirror composed of complementary 90Â° rotated U-shaped resonator arrays and its equivalent circuit model

An equivalent circuit model (ECM) using a MATLAB code to analyze a tunable two-layered graphene-based chiral dual-function metamirror, is proposed in this work. The investigated metastructure is composed of complementary U-shaped graphene resonator arrays in the terahertz (THz) region. The ECM analysis could be used for any two-layered chiral metastructure for any frequencies, containing resonators with a thickness less than Î»/50. The characteristics of the proposed tunable metamirror were analyzed numerically using the finite element method (FEM) in CST Software to verify the ECM analysis. The proposed metamirror can be used in polarization-sensitive devices in the THz region with simpler biasing without a need for ion gels or similar. It works as a broadband TE and multiband (four bands) TM mirror in the 0.3"“4.5Â THz bandwidth with a strong linear dichroism (LD) response (up to 96%). The designed mirror is a dynamically tunable, dual-functional structure, requiring only 90Â° rotation of the incident electromagnetic fields to switch between broadband and multiband spectral behavior making it a promising candidate for future THz intelligent systems. The proposed ECM is in agreement with the FEM results. The ECM analysis provides a simple, fast, and effective way to understand the metamirror's behavior and guides for the design and analysis of graphene-based chiral metastructures in the THz region.
CHEMISTRY

