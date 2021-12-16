Inslee Proposes $800 Million Investment to Fight Homelessness

Two million in funding is going to homeless services throughout the county. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors awarded the funds this week to support five projects that will provide housing and other resources for people experiencing homelessness in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Guerneville and Sebastopol. All five projects will help individuals transition from the street or encampments into safe parking or interim shelter in preparation for placement in more secure housing environments, such as permanent supportive housing and other affordable housing. The initiative leverages partnerships with cities and community groups to create paths that lead to long-term housing for unhoused people. The largest chunk of the funds will go towards a 25-unit modular housing shelter in Petaluma on Hopper Street totaling $750,000.

