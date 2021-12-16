ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Inslee Proposes $800 Million Investment to Fight Homelessness

 18 hours ago
OLYMPIA - Washington Governor Jay Inslee released bold proposals to address homelessness in his 2022 budget and policy package on Wednesday. The governor is proposing an $800 million investment to find solutions for individuals living without shelter and help those at risk of becoming homeless. “A variety of factors...

