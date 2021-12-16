12/16/21 RT Panel

IUPUI professor Obioma Nnaemeka was selected to receive an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the American University in Paris, which will be awarded in spring 2022. Nnaemeka is a professor of French in the IU School of Liberal Arts World Languages and Cultures at IUPUI; Chancellor's Professor; and adjunct professor in the School of Liberal Arts' Africana Studies Program and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program. She is an internationally recognized expert on the African diaspora, African women, developing nations, globalization, multiculturalism and human rights, and she is a widely sought-after consultant for the United Nations and foreign governments. Nnaemeka founded the Association of African Women Scholars, which is headquartered at IUPUI.

