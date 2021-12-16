ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

12/16/21 RT Panel

wamc.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s...

www.wamc.org

wamc.org

Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 56

Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
wamc.org

Congressional Corner with Peter Welch

Congressman Peter Welch would like to move to the Senate. In today’s Congressional Corner, the Democrat speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded December 6.
iu.edu

Professor to receive honorary doctorate from American University in Paris

IUPUI professor Obioma Nnaemeka was selected to receive an honorary doctorate in humane letters from the American University in Paris, which will be awarded in spring 2022. Nnaemeka is a professor of French in the IU School of Liberal Arts World Languages and Cultures at IUPUI; Chancellor's Professor; and adjunct professor in the School of Liberal Arts' Africana Studies Program and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program. She is an internationally recognized expert on the African diaspora, African women, developing nations, globalization, multiculturalism and human rights, and she is a widely sought-after consultant for the United Nations and foreign governments. Nnaemeka founded the Association of African Women Scholars, which is headquartered at IUPUI.
Turnto10.com

RISD names next president

The Rhode Island School of Design announced its next leader on Thursday. Crystal Williams will become the Providence institution's 18th president on April 1. She is vice president and associate provost for community and inclusion at Boston University. "Williams was selected after an international search for a leader with the...
wamc.org

Judge rules to reinstate terminated Saint Rose profs

A judge has ordered The College of Saint Rose in Albany to reinstate four faculty members who were terminated last year in a round of budget cuts. The college says it will appeal. In December of 2020, the private college in Albany announced it was cutting several academic degree programs...
