Police: Suspect in fatal shooting of pregnant woman linked to five other Jackson homicides

A man charged in the Wednesday night drive-by shooting death of a 23-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant is suspected in at least five additional homicides, Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

Keyunta McWilliams and her fetus were pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. on Beasley Road near Brownlee Drive, police said.

Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown said a man who was with McWilliams got into a verbal argument with a group of men at the gas station. When he and McWilliams drove off, four men in a BMW with a Texas tag followed them and fired shots into the car, police said.

Brown said it appears the man with McWilliams was not injured during the shooting.

Joseph Brown, 17, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of drive-by shooting and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle in the deaths of McWilliams and the fetus.

Jackson police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Brown is also a suspect in the killings of 23-year-old Demarco Travis in August; Michael Black and Teishun Norwood in September; Mario Fwanagan in October; and Herbert Thomas. It is unclear when Thomas was killed.

Some of the crimes committed were "street justice, retaliation, and some of it ... appeared to be just a fun game for them just to commit those heinous crimes," Jackson police Cmdr. Abraham Thompson said.

Thompson said authorities have been searching for Brown since September "day in, day out" in connection with at least five other homicides.

Four other suspects were arrested and face the same charges as Brown in the deaths of McWilliams and her fetus: Marzavier Zeekie Harrington, 23; Kenya Webster, 22; Antonio Esco; and Gary Taylor, 34.

The group of suspects likely are connected to a recent uptick in car jackings in the Fondren and Belhaven neighborhoods of Jackson, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens said.

Surveillance footage from a gas station near the shooting led police to the suspects at a house on Kenmore Drive Wednesday night. Two other vehicles believed to have been stolen during car jackings were also recovered at the home, Davis said.

Brown and Harrington are being held without bond at the Madison County Detention Center. Webster, Esco and Taylor are being held without bond at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center.

Jackson has recorded 148 homicides during 2021 as of Thursday, far surpassing the capital city's 2020 record of 130, according to FBI data.

