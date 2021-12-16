Little Fox

A couple of years ago I spent a few solemn hours visiting the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites in Hawaii. It’s a visit I will never forget, and its profound impact stays with me. This week, we will again remember and honor those American soldiers and sailors who died that day, 80 years ago. 2,400 were killed within two hours, 1,177 within minutes on the USS Arizona. For 1,102 of those service members, that ship remains their final resting place. Another 1,178 men and women were injured. The attack shocked our country and catapulted us into World War II. In the years since a number of surviving sailors have requested that their remains be placed in the ship. Each day, a couple of quarts of oil leak from the ship into the bay. Legend calls that leak the “Black Tears of the Arizona,” cried by the surviving members of the Pearl Harbor attack.

