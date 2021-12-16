ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Little Fox

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMowgli and Craig Rivard’s Little Fox celebrated its second birthday recently, making it the oldest of these best “new” restaurants. It has been a dizzying couple of...

www.stltoday.com

notquitenigella.com

Little Hunan, Haymarket

One night Ivy, JY and I made our way around the corner to Little Hunan. Specialising in Hunanese cuisine it is full of spicy options with Hunanese specialties like smoked pork and chilli paste. I have friends with so many preferences and intolerances and allergies that it's sometimes hard to...
RESTAURANTS
phillyfunguide.com

Grace Little & the GLB Band

This is no ‘average-sounding, cookie-cutter, cover band doing the same old song and dance'… THE AMAZIN GRACE & GLB is a solid, precise-sounding group playing their mix of SOUL, R&B, POP, JAZZ, ROCK, & FUNK favorites which always contain some forgotten gem they rediscovered and polished up for the show.
MUSIC
Eater

Chef Priscilla Curiel’s Mexican Seafood Specialties Land in Old Town

After transplanting her well-admired birria spot into its brand new digs inside the Old Town Urban Market, Tuetano Taqueria founder Priscilla Curiel is now showcasing her spin on Mexican seafood at Mar Rustico, the second restaurant to open at the still-developing dining and retail collective. Operating from a walk-up counter next to the venue’s bar, its dishes are a complement to the meat-focused selections at Tuetano.
RESTAURANTS
dmagazine.com

Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast Brings Bar Snacks to Midnight Rambler for One Night Only

It was at the beginning of this year—prior to the power grid failing and our familiarization with deep cuts from the Greek alphabet—when Misti Norris told us about her latest endeavor: Rainbowcat. We were still in an era of (mostly) takeout-only and fast-casual instead of fine dining. And chefs like Norris were navigating a rocky food scene that called for easy to-go meals.
RESTAURANTS
Martinsville Bulletin

No matter its funny name, eggnog is a favorite treat

TODAY’S WORD is queue. Example: There was a long queue at the market Sunday after church. MONDAY’S WORD was row. It means a noisy disturbance or quarrel. This “row” rhymes with “brow.” Example: Larry and Paul had a row which could be heard all the way down the hall.
FOOD & DRINKS
Adam Hrankowski

Find The Fox Puzzle 🦊

You have 5 holes and 1 fox. The holes are in a line, left to right, A, B, C, D and E. The fox is in one of these holes. Fox image by Daniel Roberts / Pixabay (modified by Author)
KXAN

How To Gift Great Wine With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, spoke with Studio 512 about how not to get overwhelmed in the wine aisle when considering gifts this Christmas. If you’re looking for an easy (but thoughtful) idea, try Aviary’s holiday wine packs! Check out some of the wines in the pack of 5:
DRINKS
seattlerefined.com

Cocktail of the Week: Dance to the Beet

It's the most wonderful time of the year and, to celebrate, Queen Bee is going to keep the holiday cocktail recipes rolling in all month long! This week's drink is a delicious combination of savory and sweet, a perfect flavor profile for bringing out the delicate tasting notes of your favorite scotch. Plus, the Dance to the Beet cocktail will add a festive crimson color to any holiday spread!
THEATER & DANCE
EatThis

Popeyes Is Getting Rid Of This Restaurant Feature For Good

It's the end of an era at Popeyes, according to reports coming out of Lafayette, La. According to a local radio station, Hot 107.9, the beloved chicken chain is doing away with its last existing buffet. In case you missed it, Popeyes had operated all-you-can-eat buffets filled with fried chicken,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
ABC15 Arizona

COZY! Romantic restaurants to dine fireside in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Arizona maintains a reputation for warm weather year-round, but evening temperatures often dip into the low 40s during the winter months. For this chilly weather, some restaurants feature romantic tables by fireplaces or outdoor patios with fire pits. Ambiance is everything! Here are some spots where you...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Award Winning Breakfast Owners Opening Upscale Mexican Restaurant

A New Mexican restaurant is coming your way.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. Recently, the owners of Hash Kitchen announced they had signed an agreement to take their breakfast concept restaurant national. However, at the time of the announcement they had additional plans in the works for other restaurants, they just wanted to wait in order to officially reveal their newest restaurant to the world of metro Phoenix.
kuer.org

Porter Fox On The Future Of Winter

Winter is shrinking. In Utah, we see snowlines receding up the mountain and around the world, ice is melting at incredible rates. In a new book, the writer Porter Fox explores this drastic change and how it could change much of the world. Fox is a lifelong skier, so he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wave of Long Island

Fox On The Beach

A couple of years ago I spent a few solemn hours visiting the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites in Hawaii. It’s a visit I will never forget, and its profound impact stays with me. This week, we will again remember and honor those American soldiers and sailors who died that day, 80 years ago. 2,400 were killed within two hours, 1,177 within minutes on the USS Arizona. For 1,102 of those service members, that ship remains their final resting place. Another 1,178 men and women were injured. The attack shocked our country and catapulted us into World War II. In the years since a number of surviving sailors have requested that their remains be placed in the ship. Each day, a couple of quarts of oil leak from the ship into the bay. Legend calls that leak the “Black Tears of the Arizona,” cried by the surviving members of the Pearl Harbor attack.
BROOKLYN, NY
TrendHunter.com

Candy Cane-Infused Cakes

Beloved dessert chain Milk Bar has announced the release of its new Candy Cane Cornflake Ice Cream Cake, a season-exclusive menu item that boasts an experimental combination of flavors that is sure to appeal to those with a sweet tooth. Coming on the heels of Milk Bar's release of the...
FOOD & DRINKS
HuffingtonPost

Happy 100th, Bloody Mary: Paris Marks Cocktail’s Birthday

PARIS (AP) — Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the bloody mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented at the iconic watering hole in 1921. The centenary events this week bring a welcome respite from winter gloom and worries about the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Atlas Obscura

Make the Crystal-Clear Milk Cocktail Loved by a Spy and a Founding Father

In addition to being an accomplished poet, playwright, and royal spy for King Charles II, Aphra Behn threw a hell of a party. A cultural maverick in 17th-century England, Behn didn’t care much for the norms imposed on the women of her day. She was married just long enough to snatch her husband’s last name and relied on her blistering wit for financial independence, writing plays every bit as bawdy as her male counterparts. She also loved a good drink. When entertaining her fellow London literati, Behn didn’t serve just any kind of punch. Rather, she opted for a concoction of brandy, lemon juice, and dairy that would be miraculously transformed into a glass-clear cocktail.
DRINKS
Phoenix New Times

Macayo's Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary With a Five-Pound Chimichanga Challenge

Macayo’s Mexican Food knows a thing or two about chimichangas. It is said that Macayo’s owner Woody Johnson invented the chimichanga in 1946 when he dropped a few burritos in a deep fryer at his original restaurant, Woody’s El Nido, at 37 West McDowell Road. His fried burritos were a hit, and when Woody’s El Nido evolved into Macayo’s a few years later, the chimichanga was one of the restaurant’s most requested menu items. It stayed on the menu ever since.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Simple ways to shake up a decadent adult hot chocolate

While the kids might want heaping amounts of whipped cream and marshmallows, a decadent adult hot chocolate is more about the flavor than the extras. Sometimes all those additions are just trying to cover up the lack of a rich, satisfying chocolate flavor. Ready to take a sip of something better?
FOOD & DRINKS

